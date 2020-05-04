Mindful of a re-surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of California president Janet Napolitano said April 30 that none of the 10 UC campuses would fully reopen this fall and most classes will continue to be conducted online.
Speaking from her home via Zoom at a briefing organized by the Bay Area Council, Napolitano said wet labs could reopen, but a system-wide physical reopening would be greatly reduced. On campus housing will not reopen this fall, she said.
UC campuses closed down in early March, ahead of a March 19 shelter-in-place order issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Several counties had issued their own orders two days earlier, aiming to mitigate community spread of the deadly coronavirus. Classes moved online for the spring quarter and will remain online for the optional summer quarter. Most U.S. universities and colleges are implementing similar plans.
“College campuses are a most complicated thing,” said Napolitano, who announced last year that she would step down from her post this August. “People are close together in classrooms, dining halls, and dorms,” she said, adding that system-wide standards must be satisfied before fully reopening, including strategies for contact tracing.
The UC system has taken a bit economic hit in the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Napolitano, noting that UC hospitals lost about $300 million in March as they moved to address the crisis and canceled or postponed revenue-producing procedures.
Campuses also lost about $300 million, as they issued refunds to students for housing and dining. UC administrators are currently assessing the economic hit suffered in April. “It’s going to be ugly,” predicted Napolitano, adding that enrollment and revenue for fall also remains shaky, as students and parents weigh the merits of investing in online classes at a UC versus attending nearly-free community college or just taking a gap year. Traditional admissions criteria, such as SAT scores and GPA for the 2020 spring quarter, will be suspended, she said, so that more students potentially qualify for admission.
Lucrative revenue from international students will also be lost, as student visas have become increasingly difficult to obtain, said Napolitano, criticizing President Donald Trump for what she called “bad policy.”
Napolitano also criticized Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for determining that undocumented students with DACA protection were ineligible for funds from the first CARES Act. The UC system was the first to sue Trump for rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a policy Napolitano wrote when she headed up the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama Administration.
She noted that the UC system itself would provide funding for the 4,000 undocumented students at its campuses.
About 27,000 DACA recipients are working on the health care frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis as nurses and even physicians, noted Napolitano.
The UC system did receive $260 million in funding from the first CARES Act, Congress’s attempt at mitigating the economic impact of the coronavirus. In the next round of federal funding, $225 billion will be made available for hospitals throughout the nation; Napolitano said she will be seeking to draw from that, but neither amount of funding will fill the revenue gap.
The UC system is the third largest employer in California. Napolitano said she made the decision not to lay off any employees this fiscal year, which ends in June. “I wanted to make sure we were not contributing to the state’s economic disruption,” she said.
“We will have to make some tough decisions. The financial hit has been significant and we will have to cut costs,” said Napolitano, hinting at future lay-offs.
Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council, moderated the conversation. He noted that the state of California is about to go into arrears. “The UCs may not fare so well,” he noted.
