Patrick Harran is off the hook from criminal charges he was facing in 2011 stemming from a lab fire at UCLA in 2008 that killed lab assistant Shaharbano “Sheri” Sangji.
Harran, who avoided jail time (see India-West article here) and remains a chemistry professor at the Southern California institution, was facing multiple felony criminal charges stemming from the lab fire that killed the Pakistani American research assistant.
Those charges were dropped earlier this month, nine months earlier than expected, over the objection of prosecutors, according to a Sept. 11 news release by the district attorney’s office, Patch reported.
Harran entered into a five-year deferred-prosecution agreement with the District Attorney's Office in 2014, the report said.
Under the agreement, he was ordered to meet a series of requirements, including 800 hours of non-teaching community service at the UCLA Hospital System/UCLA Health Services, it said.
Although that agreement was not scheduled to end until next June, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George Lomeli ruled during a Sept. 6 hearing that Harran had already met all the terms of the agreement, and he dismissed the criminal case against him, according to the District Attorney's Office, the report said.
Greg Risling, spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, said prosecutors objected to the dismissal, the publication said.
He was charged in December 2011 with multiple felonies for allegedly violating the state's Labor Code stemming from Sangji’s death.
The aspiring law school student – who was not wearing a lab coat – suffered second- and third-degree burns in a Dec. 29, 2008, lab fire in which a highly flammable chemical agent spilled onto her and ignited. She died about two and a half weeks later, the report said.
The 23-year-old Pakistani native had just graduated from Pomona College in Claremont and was applying to law school when she took the research job at UCLA.
Criminal charges were also filed against the University of California Board of Regents, but those charges were dismissed in July 2012. The agreement also mandated the use of laboratory coats while working on or adjacent to all hazardous chemicals, biological or unsealed radiological materials, along with the establishment of a $500,000 scholarship in Sangji's name at U.C. Berkeley's law school, where she had been accepted as a student, the report said.
When he reached his deferred-prosecution agreement, Harran acknowledged and accepted responsibility for the conditions under which the laboratory was operated the day of the fire and acknowledged that he was "the supervisor having direction, management and control of Sheharbano Sangji, who was employed as a research associate in defendant Harran's laboratory."
Along with the 800 hours of community service, the agreement called for Harran to pay a $10,000 fine benefiting the Grossman Burn Center, where Sangji was treated for her injuries, it said.
The agreement also required Harran to develop a curriculum for and personally teach for five years an organic chemistry preparatory course to help college students involved in the South Central Scholars program, along with speaking to incoming UCLA students majoring in chemistry or biological sciences about the importance of laboratory safety, according to the report.
The agreement called for dismissal of the case if Harran complied with all of the terms.
Deputy District Attorney Craig Hum said in 2014 the agreement was the "best resolution possible," despite objections by the victim's family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.