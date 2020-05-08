In this COVID-19 world of social distancing and sheltering-in-place, Shiva Oswal, an Indian American high school student from Cupertino, California, who creates and builds online games, has found a way to turn this challenge into an opportunity to help keep kids engaged.
By drawing kids into the world of online Live Action Role-Play (LARP), an activity that provides a safe, online outlet for the creativity and imagination of school kids of all ages, Oswal has volunteered to design and lead weekly adventure game missions.
In partnership with Fanwar of Palo Alto, he does this by creating “online LARP missions” that engage and capture the imagination of elementary and middle school kids. During these adventure missions, Oswal as game master acts as a referee and mentor, while facilitating social interaction, which, in turn, helps kids cope with social isolation and mental health issues brought upon by this pandemic.
“Online LARP-ing results in happy and confident kids, full of wonder, who also get to practice conflict resolution, develop social skills, and make tough choices all in the midst of play,” Oswal stated in a press release. “It really is a win-win.”
LARP is a role-playing game that emphasizes imagination, critical thinking, improvisation and collaborative decision making, added the release. Within a given imaginary world, LARPers solve problems together, analyze options, make choices, affect outcomes and practice real-life skills all ‘in the game’. Players get to choose their character in a fantastical- or historical-themed imaginary world. Characters that players choose to ‘be’ are only limited by their imagination; they can range from ‘being’ a ferocious werewolf or a bloodthirsty vampire, to a Roman senator or a Samurai warrior in feudal Japan. With twists and turns all orchestrated by the players (and facilitated by the game master as the game unfolds), LARP missions can sometimes run for many months.
