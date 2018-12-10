Cysters, a Birmingham, U.K.-based registered charity, announced in a Nov. 27 news release that British Prime Minister Theresa May honored the charity’s founder Neelam Heera with the Points of Light award.
By receiving the award, May recognized Heera for her tireless work on tackling the taboo of women's reproductive and mental health in marginalized communities, the release said.
“To be a recipient of a Points of Light Award is an honor, for which I am truly humbled and would like to thank the Prime Minister for the recognition,” Heera said in a statement. “I founded Cysters in 2015 to combat some of the misconceptions around women’s reproductive health, which can often be trivialized by healthcare professionals and sexualized by the BAME community due to cultural beliefs.
“What started as a social media campaign to vent these frustrations, grew into a support group for individuals with similar stories to a registered charity working directly with the community and giving a platform for younger women to become their own health advocates through our youth board,” the Cysters founder added.
Heera is the latest recipient of the Points of Light award, which recognizes outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others to do the same, the release said.
She is the 1059th winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light program in the U.S.
“Your work founding Cysters is giving women from Asian backgrounds a safe space to discuss their experiences of struggling with gynaecological health issues,” May wrote in a letter to Heera. “You should feel tremendously proud of breaking down cultural taboos to ensure women can access emotional support and vital medical treatment.”
Someone who suffered from polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis from the age of 18, Heera realized that talking about gynaecological health issues can still be a taboo in Asian and BAME communities.
She decided to tackle this and start conversations with marginalized communities, so others could make informed decisions about their reproductive health, which led to her founding Cysters, the release noted.
The game-changing charity has since removed cultural barriers in BAME communities surrounding women’s health issues and tackled issues once considered taboo with a series of campaigns including Cysters Smear’ campaign which dispels myths about cervical screenings, it said.
Cysters also offers emotional support, an active online group managed by Heera herself and workshops with faith-based groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.