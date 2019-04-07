In an attempt to showcase Kathak to a wider audience, Indian American artist Paramita Bhattacharyya performed the traditional Indian classical dance form March 24 at a Holi event organized by Our Indian Culture at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, Calif.
Fast footwork and smooth spins, two of the most significant aspects of Kathak, were part of her graceful presentation.
“With a mission to spread the beauty of Indian traditional performing art form in a community where Indians are mixed with people of other nationality and trying to exchange their cultural values in the foreign land, I presented a musical dance performance through the style of Kathak,” said Bhattacharyya.
As a ‘Kathakaar’ or a story teller, Bhattacharyya’s persistent efforts to tell stories of Indian culture through the beats and rhythm of Kathak reflect in her presentations.
The festival of colors is a symbol of love, friendship, and peace and so her performance focused on the “flavor and colors of love,” said the exponent of the Lucknow gharana. She added that she hopes that more people understand, accept and fall in love with the rich and diverse Indian culture and exchange words of peace through the language of performing arts.
Bhattacharyya will next be performing at the Holi celebration of the Radha Krishna Temple in Utah and at the India Heritage Scholarship Awards function in Los Angeles in the first week of April.
