The Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society at New Hampshire-based Dartmouth College has awarded its inaugural round of one-year seed grants to nine energy-related projects proposed by faculty and students, with student Harish Tekriwal among the recipients.
Topics range from the transformation of energy systems in New Hampshire and Greenland to novel technologies that enable more efficient motors, according to a college report.
“What’s amazing about the proposals is their broad geographic reach, combined with very tangible connections to people’s lives,” says Stephen Doig, the Irving Institute’s new managing director of research, according to the report.
Tekriwal and Junyang Cui, both students expected to graduate in 2021, were chosen for their project, “Constructing Effective Demand Response Programs in New Hampshire’s Electric Market.”
Doig says the selection process was competitive, and he is pleased that the two students are in the first funding cohort, according to the college’s report.
“They’ve taken advantage of a job experience they had last year, at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and they’ve converted it into a new piece of work for the state they are currently living in, to help reduce the overall cast of the energy system and to improve reliability and robustness on peak demand days,” he said.
Before joining the institute, Doig was on the leadership team at the Rocky Mountain Institute, where he directed research into low-carbon strategies for states and utilities.
He’s led teams in building carbon-fiber car components and low-cost solar systems. Doig also established RMI’s program in the Caribbean Islands and helped bring sustainable energy for economic development to African nations, the report said.
As the institute’s managing director, Doig says his aim is to help faculty and students focus their interdisciplinary research on thematic areas that tap into strengths already present at Dartmouth, the report continued.
“One potential area is the intersection of energy and health care,” he added. “Another is the link to cold climate regions. A third interest might be in energy policy and rural regions of the United States.”
The institute will issue another call for research proposals soon, aiming to make the next round of awards in June.
