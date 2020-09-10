The Davidson Institute recently announced its cohort of 2020 Fellows, with one Indian American, 16-year-old Anushka Sanyal, among the recipients.
Sanyal, of Los Altos, California, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship in the science category for her project titled, “Rethinking Therapeutic Targets in Alzheimer's Disease: A multipronged study linking the nAChR α7 and its role in the G-protein Signaling Pathway for AD.”
Sanyal’s work identifies a novel neuronal receptor signaling pathway (pathway through which neurons send signals) which could be used to develop potential therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease.
Current research has not focused on the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor subunit α7 (nAChR α7), a key player in neuronal communication, and its interactions with G-protein Signaling Pathway (GPSP) for AD, the institute explained.
G-proteins are a family of proteins that are involved in transmitting signals within a cell. Sanyal’s work suggests that the nAChR α7 and G-proteins are in the same pathway and that its inhibition drives Alzheimer’s symptoms, making it a pathway of interest for developing therapies for Alzheimer’s, it said.
She a rising senior from Homestead High School in Cupertino, California.
Her love for biology started fairly unexpectedly when, at 8 years old, she discovered online mock surgery and medical diagnosis games.
From then onwards, Sanyal has relentlessly thought about the puzzle that is our natural inner circuitry, permitting a miraculous range of thoughts and actions, her bio said.
Eventually, she became curious about certain unexplained phenomena and research provided an outlet for satiating her hunger for answers.
“Having my work recognized is a tremendous honor,” she said. “I am truly humbled by it and very excited to be included in the 2020 Davidson Fellows among many inspiring, talented students.”
In middle school, Sanyal participated in the Science Olympiads event in anatomy and physiology when she came across one of the most prevalent neurotransmitters, acetylcholine, her bio added.
She dug deeper and found that the respective acetylcholinesterase inhibitors are used as an Alzheimer's Disease treatment. She had just then started volunteering at the memory support center of a local senior home. She had been working with the residents, afflicted with AD, helping them with a variety of activities and experienced firsthand how neurodegenerative disorders manifest in patients.
Even after 3 years, she said she is amazed by how these once well-functioning individuals have suffered such devastating deterioration.
In school, she has taken challenging courses to further pursue her interests in science, mathematics, and literature.
Outside of school, she conducted the first three years of neurodegeneration research at SSW. While presenting her research at science fairs, she said she was fortunate to connect with her mentor, whom she is conducting research with at Stanford University.
Sanyal is researching an RNA-related gene to ameliorate cell protein aggregation in a variety of neurodegenerative diseases.
As an avid science fair participant, she has won first place and was a finalist at the 2019 and 2020 National JSHS, respectively. She is also a 2020 Regeneron ISEF finalist.
In addition to research, Sanyal has been participating in speech and debate for seven years and is currently ranked first in California for her event.
She is the president of her high school’s Speech and Debate club as well as GreenOps club for environmental service and sustainability. In her spare time, she tutors students struggling with various learning disorders and volunteer at a local senior home.
