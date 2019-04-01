California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has declared a moratorium on the death penalty in his state, defended his decision in a press briefing with reporters March 19.
“It is a racist system that disproportionately impacts the poor and minorities,” Newsom asserted in his characteristic no holds barred manner. “Wealth determines outcomes. You’re better off being rich and guilty than poor and innocent,” he said.
Newsom declared his moratorium March 13, amid much criticism from the families of victims and others. During the press conference, reporters pointed out that the governor has gone against the will of the citizens of California, who twice voted to keep the death penalty and also to speed up the process.
But the governor defended his decision despite voter sentiment. “We continue a practice that has created the largest death row in the nation,” he said, noting that two-thirds of the population on death row are people of color.
California has three murderers on death row who each killed a number of Indian American victims. (See previous story: https://bit.ly/2Jl7pd1)
The state has closed down all of its death chambers, including gas chambers. The governor’s office has also withdrawn its support of the lethal injection protocol.
“I cannot in good conscience sign off on executions,” said Newsom, who took office in January. “The moratorium is a reprieve. There will be no executions during my administration.”
The governor clarified that he has not commuted the sentences of the 737 people currently on death row in California. “I don’t want to understate the gruesome, horrific details of these crimes.”
But he added that, nationwide, one out of every 25 people are wrongly convicted. In California, that would mean executing 30 people who are innocent, he said.
“I’ve spent an enormous amount of time with the families of victims. Some are outraged by my decision,” he said, adding that others have told him that executing the murderer will not bring their loved ones back.
In response to a question from India-West, Newsom said he has committed $75 million in the state’s budget to bring parity of resources available to low-income defendants. “DNA tests have exonerated a number of people. Someone on death row should have access to all the new tools and technology available to be able to advance their cases.”
“We have to find the resources for proper representation,” he told India-West, adding that overworked public defenders do not have expense accounts to seek out interviews which could exonerate a suspect.
“American people are moving in a more enlightened direction. We are rejecting the politics of fear.”
“I have a constitutional to reprieve, and I exercised that right,” Newsom told reporters on the call, which was organized by Ethnic Media Services.
