LONG BEACH, Calif. — Southern California’s Zara Raheem’s debut novel, “The Marriage Clock,” has been named a “must read” by Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Book Riot and a host of other sites for book lovers.
Published in July, the book is dedicated to every woman who’s ever been told she wasn’t enough. It is a funny, smart, and witty account of dating in the 21st century that encourages women to resist the social pressures of marriage and family in order to discover their own definitions of independence, fulfillment, and happiness, a press release said.
On the night of her 26th birthday, Leila’s traditional Indian parents surprise her with an unusual gift—their plans to arrange her marriage. For them, finding a husband in their South Asian-Muslim American community is as easy as match, meet, marry, but for Leila, an arranged marriage clashes with her lifelong dreams of a Bollywood romance.
After much cajoling, Leila decides it’s time to stop dreaming and start dating by striking a deal with her parents: they’ll give her three months, until their 30th wedding anniversary, to find a husband on her own terms or else they’ll take over and arrange her marriage for her. But after a series of speed dates, blind dates, online dates and even ambush dates, the sparks just don’t fly!
Now, with the marriage clock ticking, and her three-month deadline looming on the horizon, Leila must face the consequences of what might happen if she doesn’t find “the one...”
Booklist noted, “Raheem's debut uses chick-lit tropes to smartly skewer modern ways of dating and to bring humor to more traditional South Asian ones.”
Raheem has an MFA in creative writing from California State University, Long Beach. She is the recipient of the James I. Murashige Jr. Memorial Award in fiction and was selected as a 2019 Harriet Williams Emerging Writer. She teaches English and creative writing.
