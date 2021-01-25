Indian American co-founders of DeepSource Jai Pradeesh and Sanket Saurav; and Yogi co-founder Gautam Kanumuru were among the individuals named to the recent Forbes “30 Under 30" list in the Enterprise Technology category.
And among the honorees in the Games category were 28-year-old co-founders of GameSnacks Ani Mohan and Neel Rao; as well as Pakistani American Google program manager Sanaa Khan, 29.
Saurav, 26, started writing code at age 10, and soon after, began building websites. Now, he and co-founder Pradeesh, 26, are trying to solve bug fixing with DeepSource, a startup that provides software that uses algorithms and machine learning to automate the process, the Forbes profile notes.
Since launching in 2018, it has raised $2.7 million from 645 Ventures and Y Combinator, and is being used by companies such as Slack and Intel, the profile said.
Kanumuru, 27, co-founded Yogi with fellow “30 Under 30” honoree Chad Becker.
Driven by their experiences as product developers Microsoft and Lockheed Martin, Kanumuru and Becker started Yogi.
The software compiles the giant barrage of metrics, ratings and comments that developers receive from their customers, then uses AI and natural language processing to pinpoint commonly encountered feedback that can be addressed by product development, the profile said.
After bootstrapping the company for years, Kanumuru and Becker raised $2.4 million at the start of 2020 from investors including RTP and the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, helping it to later close deals with Nestle and Johnson & Johnson, it added.
Mohan and Rao cofounded GameSnacks as part of Google's in-house incubator Area 120.
A pseudo-homage to flash minigame websites, GameSnacks offers more than 100 HTML5 games, particularly a gaming option for people with low internet quality or budget devices, and has a reach of millions of players monthly, the profile said.
Google program manager Khan leads go-to-market strategy and hardware planning for the tech giant's cloud gaming service Stadia, her profile notes.
The U.C. Berkeley graduate spearheaded initiatives such as Stadia's Free Play Days, enacted during the pandemic for financially constrained gamers and drives a scholarship program for women developers, it said.
Forbes named 600 young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers in its 10th Annual Forbes “30 Under 30” list. Indian Americans named in other categories have previously been published in India-West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.