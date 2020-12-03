Indian American defense and aerospace leader Vivek Lall has been named to the board of directors for both the U.S.-India Business Council and the U.S.-Japan Business Council.
Considered by many in Washington, D.C., as the industry architect of the U.S.-India relationship role this century, Lall was unanimously voted onto the board of the USJBC, according to reports.
Since the turn of the century, U.S.-India defense trade has touched the $20 billion mark. The new global order means India, the U.S. and Japan will be working closely on several issues including free trade, technology and strategic partnerships, the reports added.
Lall is the CEO of San Diego, Calif.-based General Atomics Global Corporation. Since the Indo Pacific strategy remains the number one focus of the Pentagon and the Department of State, Lall’s joining the USJBC will further solidify the three-way U.S.-India-Japan business relations.
He was inducted in October 2020 into the Global Board of Directors of the U.S.-India Business Council, the report notes.
Members of the U.S.-Japan Business Council held their 57th Annual U.S.-Japan Business Conference virtually recently. The conference drew out a roadmap on what is to be done for trade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In May 2018, Lall was appointed by the United States government in a key advisory role for a two-year term to the U.S. Cabinet Secretary heading the Department of Transportation (encompassing entities like the Federal Aviation Administration) in Washington, D.C., which affects U.S. and global aviation policies and technologies.
He has enjoyed bipartisan support for the last two decades from various U.S. presidents due to his experience in technology and trade, the reports added.
In January 2018, Lall was appointed as vice president of aeronautics strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin, which is considered to be the world’s largest defense company.
From 1996-2011, he held numerous marketing and engineering leadership roles with The Boeing Company, the world’s largest aerospace company, in Seattle, Wash., including the airplane performance and propulsion group. He was appointed vice president and India country head of Boeing Defense Space and Security in May 2007.
Lall has worked as an adjunct faculty member at McConnell Air Force Base and also served as the founding co-chair of the U.S.-India Aviation Cooperation Program launched by Norman Mineta in 2005.
Prior to Boeing he worked for Raytheon and conducted research with NASA Ames Research Center in various multidisciplinary engineering fields, his bio notes.
