A loyalist to President Donald Trump who was connected to efforts to spread conspiracy theories about President-elect Joe Biden has been put in charge of the Pentagon transition effort and will oversee coordination with the incoming Biden-Kamala Harris administration.
CNN reports that Kash Patel, a former aide to Republican Rep. Devin Nunes who currently serves as chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, will lead the transition in the Pentagon.
While it is not unusual for someone in that job to take a leading role in the transition effort, two defense officials told CNN that Patel will likely come under scrutiny from many inside the Pentagon who are watching to see how cooperative he may be with the Biden team, the report notes.
"The chief of staff reached out to the agency review team. ... His goal is to be the touch point for the secretary and ensure the secretary has insight into what's going on and to make sure that the transition is successful," chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a briefing at the Pentagon where he confirmed Patel's transition role, the report said.
Patel was elevated to his current job as part of the recent purge of top Pentagon officials, which included Trump's firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and his reputation as an ardent Trump loyalist who will continue to do whatever he can to further the president's political agenda in the time remaining in office, the CNN report said.
Patel, who most recently served as senior director for counterterrorism at the White House National Security Council, was elevated to serve as Miller's chief of staff following Esper's ouster earlier this month and has a "very close" working relationship with the newly installed acting defense secretary, an administration official previously told CNN.
Since coming to the Pentagon, Patel has overseen controversial decisions to withdraw troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, it said.
The report went on to say that knowledgeable sources told CNN's Jake Tapper earlier this month that the White House-directed purge at the Defense Department may have been motivated by the fact that Esper and his team were pushing back on a premature withdrawal from Afghanistan, which would be carried out before the required conditions on the ground were met.
A few hours after the Government Services Administration formally acknowledged Biden's election win Nov. 23, the Pentagon said it had been contacted by the Biden-Harris team and "will begin immediately implementing our plan to provide support," according to the CNN report.
"DoD is prepared to provide post-election services and support in a professional, orderly, and efficient manner that is befitting of the public's expectation of the Department and our commitment to national security," Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement, the report added.
Thomas Muir, the director of Washington Headquarters Services, is providing the major DoD support to the transition while Patel heads the overall effort, another defense official said.
Muir later confirmed office space for the Biden team had been allocated at the Pentagon and that a meeting took place between the two teams.
