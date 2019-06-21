After training for three years, Indian American Gurinder “Ricky” Singh finally fulfilled his wish to summit Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak.
Singh, who returned to the U.S. May 28, according to Delaware.com, has become the “first person to summit Everest and complete 50 marathons in each of the 50 states.” The report said he has also become the second Indian American to summit Everest and the first Sikh American.
“It was a culmination of three years of hard work,” Singh told Delaware.com. “There was, of course, happiness, jubilation. There was also a sense of relief that these are the final few steps and I don't have to come back here anymore if I don’t want to.”
Singh, according to the news site, made trips to Nepal twice a year for six weeks at a time. He climbed smaller mountains in preparation, including Mount Manaslu, the eighth-largest summit in the world.
When Singh was finally at the summit, according to Delaware.com, he spent about 30 minutes there, took in the views and some photos, but he had a “new focus.”
“You say, ‘OK this is it ... I promised myself I’m going to do it, I did it, and now it's time to live up to the other promise that I made to my family, which is to get back down safely and make it back’,” he was quoted as saying.
Eleven people have died on Everest this year, in part, due to the crowded conditions as the Nepal Government issued a record number of permits this year, according to several news reports.
“There has been so much news about it, so it was scary,” Singh’s wife, Manjeet Kaur, told Delaware.com. “I’m so happy for him. He worked so hard. I’m happy that he’s home.”
The most difficult part of the journey comes after the summit when climbers must make it through what is referred to as the “death zone” – where Singh admitted he saw bodies and people who he thought may be won’t make it – and back to Camp Four, he said. The nearly 3,000-foot descent is extremely narrow and windy, according to Singh, and can be crowded. After returning to Camp Four, climbers still must make it all the way down to Camp Two before they can stay overnight, he explained to the publication.
“They were low on oxygen, they were just tired, they were not balanced,” Singh said. “It was just a little bit of anger as to why these people are stuck here and why nobody can help them. It’s a constant reminder in your life that life at this altitude is neither safe nor feasible and that anything can happen at any given time. You have to be flexible, you have to be able to adapt, you have to be able to move on from stuff.”
Singh added though that his training in Nepal prepared him for the worst, there were concerns.
“But you have to trust your training, you have to trust your practice, you have to trust yourself and say ... I’ve done everything I could’ve and this is only for a short time,” he told Delaware.com. “At some point I’m going to touch the summit, we’ll come back to our families and life will be normal again.”
The 50-year-old, who according to the publication, owns all of Delaware’s Speedy Gas locations and one 7 Eleven, set his sights on Everest after completing 50 marathons in 50 states. He started with 5ks and 10ks when he was 37 and slowly progressed to the full marathons.
