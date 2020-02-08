Amora Singh, the youngest member of Home of Hope’s youth chapter, was recently honored by the New Delhi-based NGO Manovikas at its 2020 award ceremony.
The 11-year-old, who is the founder of HOH’s Smile Project, was welcomed as the guest of honor amidst adult dignitaries and mental health professionals.
Singh’s parents beamed with pride when she received the award from Manovikas’ founder, Alok Bhuwan, according to a press note.
The Smile Project is the newest innovative program of HOH’s youth chapter that was launched Jan 27, 2019, under the leadership of then 10-year-old Singh. Once a week, a skype session is conducted between her and the special children of Manovikas in their multimedia room.
Around 10-15 children of the NGO gaze at the screen to watch and learn from their young teacher as she recites poems, sings songs and dances on the digital screen. Singh also maintains a Smile log along with personal information of her students To date, she has generated over 10,000 smiles, said HOH.
Manovikas is a day care and residential center in Delhi for children with special needs from predominantly low-income families. HOH established a partnership with the center in 2000. HOH said it co-created and funded major programs which became the catalyst for bringing awareness about the mentally challenged in India.
