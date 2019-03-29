Two teenage Indian American boys from Atlanta, Georgia, were briefly stranded in Seoul, Korea, as Korean Air refused to accommodate the elder boy’s peanut allergy and kicked both off the flight to Manila, in the Philippines, where they were traveling to visit their father.
Prajakta and Rakesh Patel, the boys’ parents, have told several news outlets that they were shocked and greatly upset by the actions which left their sons extremely vulnerable in an unknown place for hours before they took a return flight back to Atlanta.
“I was very shocked and almost in tears,” mom Prajakta Patel said in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America. “It was the most, most stressed out I’ve ever been.”
“When you’re sitting halfway around the world and your children are stranded at an airport because they got kicked off a plane because of a food allergy, it’s a punch in the gut,” said the father, Rakesh Patel, in the GMA interview.
“I think the call to action here is for us to raise awareness on how airlines could do a little bit better to ensure they’re minimizing the risk for certain passengers with allergies,” Rakesh Patel said.
According to news reports, the family had warned Delta Airlines about their eldest son’s severe peanut allergy. On the flight from Atlanta to Seoul, Delta accommodated the request and ensured no peanuts would be served.
But when they attempted to board Delta’s partner airline, Korean Air, in Seoul on the second leg of their journey, flight attendants told them peanuts would be served. They were told they could risk being exposed to peanuts, despite the severe allergy, or get off the plane.
Korean Air did not accommodate the boys’ requests to sit at the back of the plane with an air mask on to reduce risk to exposure. They were taken off the plane and stranded in Seoul.
Rakesh Patel has filed a complaint with Delta and has asked for a refund. The airline issued a statement apologizing for the ordeal.
“Delta and our partner Korean Air are communicating with the family and examining the processes surrounding this incident; we will use our findings in our work to create a consistent experience for customers flying Delta and our partner airlines,” the statement said.
Korean Air also issued a statement. “Korean Air is aware that peanut and food allergies are an industry issue and no airline can guarantee a food allergy-free environment. But we are reviewing ways to deal with this issue in a safe and feasible way.”
“We totally understand the risks faced by passengers with nut and food allergies and will certainly try to accommodate them better in the future.”
Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief health and medical correspondent, noted on GMA that 1 in 25 children have a food allergy. She advised flyers to check with airlines on their food policies; carry an emergency kit including auto injectors, oral steroids, and antihistamines; bring and use Handiwipes; inform the person sitting next to you; and bring food from home rather than eating airline food.
