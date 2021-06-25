Dr. Anthony Fauci (above), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., June 30, 2020. U.S. Indian American Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told MSNBC June 23: "I'm quite worried about the Delta variant. It is more transmissible, significantly more transmissible. (Al Drago/Pool via Xinhua/IANS)