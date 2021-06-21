WASHINGTON – The Delta coronavirus variant is expected to become the dominant strain in America, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said.
The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than others, Xinhua news agency quoted Walensky as saying in an ABC News interview on June 18.
"As worrisome as this Delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work.
"Right now, they are working and they require actually two doses to be fully vaccinated, to work well.
"So I would encourage all Americans, get your first shot and when you're due for your second, get your second shot and you'll be protected against this Delta variant," she added in the interview.
The CDC has elevated the Delta strain from "variant of interest" to "variant of concern,” which means the agency officially recognizes that it may carry a risk of more severe illness and transmissibility.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant accounts for up at least 10 percent of all the confirmed coronavirus in the U.S.
On May 22, the variant had made up only 2.7 percent of cases.
In addition to Delta, the CDC has noted five other variants of concern.
The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,519,262 and 601,281, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: According to CNBC, Federal health officials keep pushing for more Americans to get vaccinated as the Delta variant accounts for a bigger share of new cases in the United States.
“You have to get vaccinated in order to be protected from Covid-19, the Delta variant and any other variant that might come down the road,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said June 17.
The variant was first detected by scientists in India.
“If you are vaccinated, you are protected, and if you are not, the threat of variants is real and growing,” Indian American U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in the briefing June 17 after explaining that the Delta variant is “significantly more transmissible and may be more dangerous than prior variants."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.