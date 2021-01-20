In an historic moment Jan. 20 morning, Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath of office in an inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Building.
Harris, who was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, is the first Indian American, the first Black person, and the first woman to serve as Vice President in the U.S. The Oakland, California native, daughter of the late Shyamala Gopalan, was surrounded by her husband Doug Emhoff, and her two step-children Cole and Ella. She did not make a speech after her swearing-in ceremony.
In his inaugural speech, President Joe Biden, who was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, made reference to the violence that had beset the Capitol Building, when an angry mob, fueled on by former President Donald Trump, broke through barricades and entered the building. “We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”
Full story to follow.
