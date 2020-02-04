Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders Jan. 30 endorsed the re-election campaign of Washington Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the only Indian American woman in the House.
Earlier in the month, Jayapal gave her endorsement to Sanders and will serve as the National Health Policy Chair and Washington State Chair of Bernie 2020. Jayapal joins Rep. Ro Khanna on the campaign for the senator from Vermont.
As of press time 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Sanders was running in second place to South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with less than a 2 percent margin in the Iowa Caucus held Feb. 2. Sanders’ campaign released its own unverified results but did not declare himself the winner. (The results were delayed because of technical glitches.)
Speaking to India-West about the endorsement, Khanna said: “It was a big coup for Senator Sanders to get Pramila Jayapal’s endorsement because of her leadership on Medicare For All.”
“She is the most passionate voice in the House for health care as a human right. I am proud to be her colleague,” said Khanna, a Democrat from California.
In February 2019, Jayapal introduced HR 1384, the Medicare for All Act, a sweeping piece of legislation that would establish a national health insurance program administered by the Department of Health and Human Services. Coverage would extend automatically to all who are born or residing in the U.S. It includes coverage for hospital services, prescription drugs, mental health and substance abuse treatment, dental and vision services, and long-term care. Co-pays, premiums, and deductibles would be banned, and private insurers and employers could only provide coverage that is supplemental, but not duplicative, of the benefits offered by the Act.
The bill also requires HHS to negotiate prescription drug prices. It currently has 118 co-sponsors in the House, where it is sitting in six committees.
“Bernie and I are united in our commitment to fighting for all of us, taking on the status quo and entrenched interests, and bringing about the deep structural change we desperately need,” said Jayapal in a press statement.
“We recognize that working people in Washington’s Seventh Congressional District and across the country want bold, passionate, and authentic leaders to bring justice and opportunity for all. Together, we’re building the progressive movement that will transform our country, and I’m so honored for his continued support,” she said.
In his endorsement of Jayapal, Sanders said the freshman congresswoman has “been a brilliant leader for progressive ideas like Medicare for All and College for All,” two of the candidate’s signature issues.
“Congresswoman Jayapal led the fight against Trump’s racism, sexism, and xenophobia,” he said in a press statement. “This is the most important election in our lifetime, and together, we will create the political revolution to not only defeat Donald Trump but build a working-class movement that transforms this country so it works for all of us.”
Jayapal and Khanna, meanwhile, have both been criticized for speaking out on the Indian government’s abrupt revocation of Article 370, which had provided special status to Kashmir since Independence. Last December, Jayapal introduced HR 745, which urges the Indian government to restore communications in Jammu and Kashmir — the administration cut off land line, cell phone and internet services when it revoked Article 370 on Aug. 5 — and end the mass detention of J&K residents. Jayapal noted in her legislation that several children under the age of 14 have been incarcerated.
The pioneering congresswoman has also spoken out against India’s new Citizenship Amendment Act, which excludes Muslims.
