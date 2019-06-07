Democratic political hopeful Sri Preston Kulkarni has a bitter taste in his mouth from a 2018 defeat at the hands of Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, who ousted him in the midterm election for the 22nd Congressional Seat in Texas.
Now, with 2020 in focus, Kulkarni will take another shot at Olson, attempting to unseat the Republican incumbent, after losing by just 5 points in the last election cycle.
However, before reaching the general election, the Indian American candidate will have to out-campaign fellow Democrat Nyanza Moore, a lawyer and local political commentator who said she voted for Kulkarni in 2018 but decided to get in herself after he came up short, The Eagle reported.
"When you have a faction of fresh faces, the benefit is that we have not lost before," Moore told the publication. "When you’ve already run, no matter what the reason was that you lost, it was still a defeat. And that defeat left Democrats with the same old same old from Pete Olson."
Kulkarni made a splashy entrance into the 2020 primary in early April. He simultaneously unveiled a star-studded endorsement list that included U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, former gubernatorial nominee Wendy Davis and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, the report said.
During his last bid for the seat, Kulkarni said on his campaign site that, growing up, he saw the inequities between the lower income communities where he lived and the affluent neighborhood where he was bused to school, and decided to become involved in public service.
The 40-year-old was raised in Houston by his parents, Margaret and Venkatesh Kulkarni, a published novelist. Venkatesh Kulkarni came from India to the United States where he met Sri's mother Margaret. The family moved to Houston in 1980, where his mother worked for oil company Exxon and Venkatesh taught at Rice University.
After earning his degree, Kulkarni was commissioned as a foreign service officer by Secretary of State Colin Powell and served his country for 14 years, with overseas tours in Iraq, Israel, Russia, Taiwan and Jamaica, according to his bio.
Kulkarni, who speaks six languages including Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Hebrew and Russian, has spent his career using his skills and education to find common ground between groups in conflict, such as Arabs and Kurds, or Israelis and Palestinians, and standing up for the truth, including combatting the Russian government’s alleged online misinformation campaign, his site said.
The candidate said in his previous bid that, if elected, he promises to be a strong advocate for returning to real Texas values, such as truth, fairness, generosity towards others and respect for the dignity of the individual.
