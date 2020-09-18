File photo of activists marching and rallying against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration's immigration policies, near the ICE offices in Federal Plaza, June 29, 2018 in New York City. In a complaint filed Sept. 14, 2020, a nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia performed questionable hysterectomies, as well as refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records. The doctor is not named in the complaint, but lawyers who represent women at the jail said their clients have been taken to a local Indian American gynecologist, whose lawyer said in a statement he was confident the doctor would be cleared of any wrongdoing. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)