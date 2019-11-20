Renowned pediatric dentist Dr. Akshata Prabhu has been chosen to represent India at Ms. International World 2020, which features some of the more accomplished beautiful married women of today through a spectacular beauty pageant.
The pageant is scheduled for 2020 in Miami, Florida, according to a news release.
“It is a matter of great pride to represent India at such a prestigious international platform,” Prabhu said in a statement. “Marriage and motherhood should not deter any woman from realizing her dreams. I, myself being a mother of a four-year-old girl, want to showcase the strength and undying spirit of Indian women at a global level. I hope to make India proud at such a large-scale event.”
According to the release, there are still a lot of people in India who do not know much about Prabhu, a supermom who believes that marriage and motherhood is not the end, but it is a new beginning, noted the release.
Prabhu is a qualified pediatric dentist who wears multiple hats like that of a wife, a mother, a model and a national speaker, the release said.
With a passion for dentistry, Prabhu is currently pursuing her doctorate in the same subject. Popularly known for her astute diagnostics and child management skills, she has emerged as one of India's leading pediatric dentists, it said.
She is also a national speaker and expert for three multi-national brands – Colgate India Pt. Ltd., Kinder Krowns-USA and Kids Krowns South Korea – in the field of dentistry.
As an industry expert, she has been imparting knowledge by advocating and teaching pediatric dentistry and related skills to budding dentists, general practitioners, and specialists, the release noted.
Apart from being a dentist by profession, Prabhu has been pursuing her passion for modeling too. Since her college days, she has been featured in more than 2,000 photoshoots, print ads, multiple ramp shows and music videos, along with a dozen television ads.
Prabhu has also been a part of a Marathi Movie, “Paathavni,” as a lead actress, the bio adds.
She has been chasing her dreams post marriage too. With the support of her husband and family, she participated in a national beauty pageant for married women where she was came in as first runner-up.
