The U.S. Department of Agriculture Feb. 22 announced a handful of new hires, with Bidisha Bhattacharyya among the five individuals named to senior positions.
Bhattacharyya was named Senior Policy Adviser in the Farm Service Agency, the USDA said.
Previously, Bhattacharyya served as director for climate and energy policy at the Center for American Progress. Prior to joining American Progress, the Indian American was vice president of emerging markets at the impact-investment firm Village Capital.
She previously spent three years deploying solar energy solutions in rural India with the technology startup Simpa Networks, according to her bio.
In her LinkedIn profile, Bhattacharyya says, “I care about solving big public problems, particularly those that pertain to climate change and environmental sustainability. For the past 15 years I've built and implemented solutions to problems across the public, nonprofit and private sectors.”
Bhattacharyya spent four years on Capitol Hill as senior energy and agriculture policy adviser to Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and as energy and agriculture legislative assistant for Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota.
Earlier in her career Bhattacharyya served as a Monitoring and Evaluation Fellow for the Akanksha Foundation, a program associate at College Possible, and a teacher at the Breakthrough Collaborative.
She holds a master’s degree from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College.
The Farm Service Agency was formed by merging the farm loan portfolio and staff of the Farmers Home Administration and the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
