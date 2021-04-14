The Bureau of Industry and Security, a section within the U.S. Department of Commerce, April 12 announced that Nagesh Rao has been named its Chief Information Officer.
BIS also noted in its news release that Rao was selected to the career Senior Executive Service ranks.
Rao, an Eisenhower Fellow and a Mirzayan Science and Technology Policy Fellow, brings a wealth of experience to BIS having worked in the public, private and NGO sectors over the last 20 years, where he has had extensive
experience working on IP-portfolios, global strategies, consumer products and technology R&D, for a variety of leading companies in the private sector, his bio notes.
The Indian American attorney holds degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Albany Law School and University of Maryland-College Park.
Prior to coming to BIS, he worked at the U.S. Small Business Administration and served on the COVID-19 Leadership Response Team, supporting the historic CARES Act implementation and overseeing the build-out and modernization of key digital products including PPP Lender Gateway, SBIR.gov and SBA.gov, his bio added.
In the past 10 months while at BIS, Rao oversaw the first wave of technology modernization efforts which included cloud adoption, remote-work capabilities, and software as a service (SaaS) based solutions helping bring the bureau up to speed on a current technology stack standard, which in part earned him a FCW 2021 Fed 100 award, it said.
