The U.S. Department of Energy Jan. 21 announced a new group of senior leaders for the Biden-Harris administration, with Indian Americans Tarak Shah, Tanya Das, Narayan Subramanian and Shuchi Talati among them.
These new leaders will direct policy at DOE, coordinate across the administration, and enact President Joe Biden’s vision for bold action on the climate crisis and on safeguarding the Americans most affected by it, according to a department news release.
These experienced professionals reflect President Biden’s pledge to equip his Administration with a team that represents America’s diversity, it said.
Shah will serve as chief of staff, becoming the first person of color, first Indian American, and first openly LGBTQ person to serve in that position at DOE, the release noted.
“These talented and diverse public servants will deliver on President Biden’s goal to tackle the climate crisis and build an equitable clean energy future,” Shah said in a statement.
“Guided by their expertise, breadth of experience, and following the science, these Department of Energy appointees will contribute to creating a clean energy economy that produces millions of good-paying American jobs and safeguards the planet for future generations,” the chief of staff added.
Shah is an energy policy expert who has spent the last decade working on combating climate change. From organizing coalitions to working at the highest levels of the U.S. government, he has designed and implemented policies that have contributed to the clean energy revolution, fostered profound advancements in renewables and energy efficiency, and formed core portions of U.S. global climate commitments.
Shah was most recently the personnel lead for the climate and science team at the Biden-Harris Transition. From 2014-2017, he served as chief of staff to the Under Secretary for Science and Energy at DOE.
Prior to his time in government, Shah worked for then-Senator Barack Obama in a variety of roles on his 2004 and 2008 campaigns, for his political action committee and with his transition team.
Shah holds an M.B.A. from Cornell’s Johnson School of Graduate Management and bachelor's degrees in political science and Urban Planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Das was named the chief of staff of the Office of Science.
Das was most recently a professional staff member on the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, where she worked on legislation on a range of issues in clean energy and manufacturing policy.
She earned her doctorate in electrical engineering from U.C. Santa Barbara, and her B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.
Subramanian was named legal adviser for the Office of General Counsel.
Subramanian was a visiting research fellow at the Center for Law, Energy & the Environment at Berkeley Law leading a project tracking regulatory rollbacks, and served as a Fellow at the Initiative for Sustainable Energy Policy at Johns Hopkins University and Data for Progress.
Subramanian holds a law degree from Columbia Law School, an M.P.A. from the School of Public & International Affairs at Princeton University, and a B.S. in Earth and environmental engineering from Columbia University.
Talati was named chief of staff for the Office of Fossil Energy.
She was most recently a senior policy adviser at Carbon180 where she focused on policies to build sustainable and equitable technological carbon removal at scale. She also served as a policy volunteer on the Biden-Harris campaign.
Talati earned a B.S. from Northwestern University, an M.A. from Columbia University, and a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University.
