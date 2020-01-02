Despite receiving a snub from India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Dec. 19, Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal has remained steadfast in her opposition to the revocation of Article 370, which rescinded the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir since 1970.
Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, has also vociferously stated her opposition to India’s new citizenship bill — known as the Citizenship Amendment Act — which provides a pathway for the country’s undocumented residents to gain citizenship but excludes Muslims. The new bill has fomented weeks of often-violent unrest throughout India, resulting in at least 45 deaths.
“From the land of my birth to the land that I serve, I won’t stop speaking out on human rights,” she tweeted Dec. 24.
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, has also spoken out against the CAA. “Any legislation in a liberal democracy should be neutral on issues of race and religion,” he told India-West in a text. “I spoke out against the Muslim ban in our country (the U.S.) and I do not believe discrimination based on religion or race is ever warranted,” he said.
The Washington Post reported Dec. 19 that Jaishankar was scheduled to meet the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-New York, and several members of the committee to discuss the situation in Kashmir. Jaishankar was in Washington for the 2+2 dialogue, which included U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
Jayapal is not a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, but asked to sit in, and was allowed by the committee.
At the end of September, the congresswoman led a group of Democrats in issuing a statement to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern about the abrupt revocation of Article 370 and its impact on the people of Kashmir, who were experiencing communication and media blackouts and detention without cause for unknown periods of time.
“On behalf of thousands of families across the country who have been unable to contact family in Jammu and Kashmir, we are urging Prime Minister Modi to lift the communications blackout and address the ongoing humanitarian concerns,” wrote Jayapal and the members of Congress in their missive to Modi.
The lawmakers also expressed their concerns that Muslims were being targeted by Hindu nationalist factions in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere throughout the country.
In a related matter, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, introduced H 724 on Nov. 21, which condemns the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, and calls for a plebiscite allowing residents of the region to vote on their own fate. The resolution currently resides with the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; it has no co-sponsors.
Jaishankar Dec. 19 asked Engel to exclude Jayapal from the meeting; when the congressman refused, Jaishankar canceled the meeting. He later told The Hindustan Times he had “no interest” in meeting Jayapal.
“I’m aware of her draft resolution. I don’t think it’s a fair assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her,” Jaishankar said in the televised interview.
He said a wide cross section of members of Congress supported India’s actions in Kashmir. “I won’t take a few voices and reach sweeping conclusions.”
Jaishankar was clear he didn’t want to meet people “who have already made up their minds,” reported The Economic Times.
Jayapal double-downed on Jaishankar, writing in an op-ed published by the Washington Post that the minister’s actions were cowardly.
“It is wholly inappropriate for any foreign government to try to dictate which members of Congress participate in meetings on Capitol Hill. It’s also a sign of weakness for any great democracy to refuse to allow those who have some criticisms to participate in a meeting — a giant missed opportunity for two countries that value dialogue and dissent,” wrote Jayapal.
The congresswoman said that attacks on minorities have sharply increased since she last visited India in 2017 with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She noted that the Indian government’s imposition of a media blackout in Kashmir is “now the longest-running internet shutdown ever to occur in a democracy.”
“Hospitals have been unable to get supplies, emergency health services have been severely disrupted and people with serious health conditions have been unable to access critical medicines,” she wrote, adding that more than 5,000 Kashmiris, including 144 children, have been taken into “preventive custody.”
Jayapal also spoke out against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which she termed “an unprecedented break from India’s secular constitution.” “As a member of Congress and as an Indian American, I will continue to speak out on fundamental principles of democracy such as freedom of the press, religious freedom and due process. Protecting these rights — particularly in the most difficult of circumstances — is the only way democracies can survive and thrive,” wrote Jayapal.
Jaishankar tweeted that — during the 2+2 dialogue with Pompeo and Esper — he “discussed the challenge of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism,” and “provided an accurate understanding of Jammu & Kashmir developments.” A number of replies to his tweet criticized the minister for not meeting with Jayapal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.