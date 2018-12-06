The American Physical Society recently announced that Devarajan Thirumalai has been named the 2019 recipient of the Irving Langmuir Prize in Chemical Physics.
Thirumalai was named the recipient "for the development of analytical and computational approaches to soft-matter systems and their application to the transitional behavior of supercooled fluids and glasses, folding dynamics of protein and RNA biopolymers, and functioning of molecular motors."
Thirumalai completed his undergraduate degree in 1977 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and his doctorate from the University of Minnesota in 1982.
The Indian American educator is the Collie-Welch professor and chair of the chemistry department at UT Austin. He uses theory and simulations to describe the peculiarities of the dynamics of liquid to glass transition, to develop methods rooted in polymer physics, and to elucidate the principles of protein and RNA folding and stepping kinetics of motors.
More recently, his focus is on developing physical models and theories to understand collective motion of cells, with a particular emphasis on tumor growth.
Thirumalai is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Biophysical Society and the American Physical Society. He is also the recipient of the American Chemical Society Theoretical Chemistry Award from the Physical Chemistry Division, and has been a recipient of the Oesper Award from the University of Cincinnati, and a Humboldt Research Award for Senior U.S. Scientists.
He is the visiting Weston Professor at the Weizmann Institute, and is a Korea Institute for Advanced Studies scholar. Thirumalai sits on the advisory committee at the Simons Center in the National Center for Biological Sciences in Bangalore.
The Irving Langmuir Prize was created as a way to recognize and encourage outstanding interdisciplinary research in chemistry and physics, in the spirit of Irving Langmuir. This biennial prize consists of $10,000 and a certificate citing the contributions made by the recipient.
In even-numbered years, the American Chemical Society selects the prize recipient and presents the prize. In odd-numbered years, the American Physical Society selects the prize recipient and presents the prize, according to APS.
An allowance is provided for travel expenses of the recipient to the meeting of the society at which the prize is to be bestowed, it said.
The prize was established in 1964 by the GE Foundation as a memorial to and in recognition of the accomplishments of Irving Langmuir. During his career at GE from 1909 to 1950, Langmuir received the 1932 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for his discoveries and investigations in surface chemistry." In 2006, GE Global Research assumed sponsorship of the prize.
