With fires raging throughout California at a historic rate, tragedy was bound to fall on many people.
The Napa Temple and Ashram property has been completely destroyed by the LNU Lightning Complex fire, according to a news release.
The temple, dharmashalla, kitchen and Shree Maa's house and all of the outbuildings burned completely to the ground, it said.
The temple tragedy struck over the weekend of Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, though Swami Satyananda reported that part of his office survived, but all the utility, water and sewer lines were destroyed, making the Napa property completely uninhabitable, the release said.
Some of the residents who were staying on the property were evacuated with only the clothes on their backs.
“While each of us will experience this sadness in our own way, I want to encourage you to look for the positive as well,” Satyananda said.
“Please find in this the inspiration to move forward with Shree Maa and me and our entire Devi Mandir Family into a new beginning, which shares the love and wisdom of the Gurus; a new beginning that focuses on sadhana; a new beginning that reaches beyond the four walls of where you live and into the global community through the application of digital solutions for our sharing,” he said.
The fire tragedies come during a year that has borne witness to many tragedies, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 180,000 people, as well as altercations amid protests stemming from the unjust killing of Black individuals by police forces.
Offerings of assistance can be sent to the Devi Mandir, which has attracted scores of Indian American devotees over the years, at http://www.shreemaa.org/sponsor/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.