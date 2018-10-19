Robohub, a non-profit online communication platform, Oct. 9 unveiled its 2018 list of “25 Women to Know in Robotics” with Indian Americans Devi Murthy and Kavitha Velusamy among the honorees.
From driving rovers on Mars to improving farm automation for Indian women, these women cover all aspects of the robotics industry, both research, product and policy, Robohub said.
They are founders and leaders, they are investigators and activists, it added.
Murthy has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Drexel University and a master’s in entrepreneurship from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore.
She has over six years of experience in product development and business development at Kamal Bells, a sheet metal fabrications and components manufacturing company.
In 2013 Murthy founded Kamal Kisan, a for-profit social enterprise that works on improving farmer livelihoods through smart mechanization interventions that help them adopt modern agricultural practices, and cultivate high value crops while reducing inputs costs to make them more profitable and sustainable, Robohub noted.
Velusamy is the senior director of computer vision at BossaNova Robotics, where she builds robot vision applications. Previously, she was a senior manager at NVIDA, where she managed a global team responsible for delivering computer vision and deep learning software for self-driving vehicles.
Prior to this, she was senior manager at Amazon, where she wrote the “far field” white paper that defined the device side of Amazon Echo, its vision, its architecture and its price points, and got approval from Jeff Bezos to build a team and lead Amazon Echo’s technology from concept to product, Robohub noted.
She holds a doctorate in signal processing and electrical communication engineering from the Indian Institute of Science.
