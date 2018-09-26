In a move excoriated by many immigrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security Sept 22 announced the ‘public charge’ rule, which would deny green cards to U.S. residents currently receiving federal benefits, and to those the agency deems would receive federal aid in the future.
The proposed policy, for the first time, also increases the financial levels applicants must meet in order to be eligible for a green card. Currently, sponsors of applicants must show that they meet 125 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. But the proposed rule could set this income threshold as high as 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, about $52,000 annually for a couple with one child.
Manju Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told India-West the proposed measure would significantly impact the Indian American community. “The rule forces families to choose between a path toward permanent residency and citizenship and the receipt of public benefits. It essentially punishes immigrants seeking to feed their children or seek necessary health care,” said Kulkarni, a veteran immigrant rights advocate.
“This newest iteration of public charge by the Trump administration is cruel and inhumane and follows a long line of policies — in just 18 months — that separate families and vilify immigrants.”
“It's time that Indian Americans, U.S. citizens and immigrants, stand up with other immigrant communities to fight these unjust and un-American policies,” stated Kulkarni.
The proposed rule could also separate Indian immigrant couples (see earlier story here).
Suman Raghunathan, executive director of South Asian Americans Leading Together, said in a press statement: “This Administration chooses to punish immigrant families over and over again.”
“This policy is about who this Administration considers a desirable immigrant. It is designed to instill fear in immigrant communities of color and relegate non-citizens and their families to second-class status,” she stated.
The Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights also lambasted the proposed policy, terming it a “Sophie's Choice for immigrants, courtesy of Trump.”
The Migration Policy Institute, which used immigration data culled from the years 2014 to 2016, said India was the top country of origin for legal non-citizens, with about 550,000 currently residing in the U.S. Two-thirds of Indian Americans who received their green cards during that period did so through family-based migration.
About 137,000 – 25 percent – had incomes below 250 percent of federal poverty guidelines, and would potentially have been denied green cards if the proposed new guidelines were in place.
The proposed rule was expected to be entered into the Federal Register Sept. 24, and will be open for public comment for 60 days.
“Under long-standing federal law, those seeking to immigrate to the United States must show they can support themselves financially,” said DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announcing the rule. “This proposed rule will implement a law passed by Congress intended to promote immigrant self-sufficiency and protect finite resources by ensuring that they are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers.”
The announcement from DHS codified the types of benefits that could be considered for denying a visa application under the public charge rule. These include:
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), commonly known as “welfare”
- State and local cash assistance, sometimes called “General Assistance”
- Medicaid or other programs supporting long-term institutionalized care, such as in a nursing home or mental health institution
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as “Food Stamps”
- Section 8 housing and rental assistance
- Nonemergency Medicaid benefits (with other exclusions for children and the disabled)
- Healthcare subsidies through Medicare Part D
- Federal housing subsidies
“DHS wants to require that applicants for green cards and high-skill work visas demonstrate a relatively high income level, plus countless other personal data points: credit history, health records, number of dependents, English proficiency, insurance records, and more,” former Obama administration official Doug Rand, founder of the technology company Boundless Immigration, boundless.com, told India-West.
“This proposed rule would have a dramatic effect on anybody seeking a green card, an H-1B extension, or a change of status, from F-1 to H-1B, for example. That's because DHS doesn’t just plan to penalize applicants for actual use of government benefits, but also for the possibility of using public benefits in the future, however remote,” he said.
Rand clarified that the proposal does not include a “catch-all” clause – unlike previously released drafts – which could include factors not noted in the proposal. The rule does not define federal student aid as a public benefit. In an earlier story, Rand noted that DHS could use factors such as credit history, medical history, age, proficiency in English, and job prospects to determine green card eligibility.
The Council on American Islamic Relations also condemned DHS’s announcement of the public charge. “Trump’s cruel and counterproductive policy proposal is just another component of a multifaceted effort by a white supremacist and xenophobic administration to prevent the ‘browning’ of America,” stated the organization, adding: “This administration is using every means at its disposal to block the entry of those who — like Donald Trump’s own ancestors — seek a better life in our nation.”
CAIR called on Congress to block “this very un-American proposal.”
The Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum noted that the proposed rule would unfairly impact children. “We are concerned that the proposed rule change will have far-reaching consequences and discourage immigrants and their families from participating in public programs such as some forms of Medicaid, Medicare Part D, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and housing assistance, even if they are eligible, by threatening their immigration status if they use such programs,” noted the organization in a press statement. “These changes are meant to punish immigrants whom the Trump Administration believes are not deserving to stay in the United States.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.