The Department of Homeland Security has left a group of roughly 100,000 Indian American women on continuous tenterhooks as it once again delays its decision on rescinding work authorization for H-4 visa holders.
In a letter submitted Set. 16 to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, DHS said the rescission of the H-4 EAD program — an Obama era initiative which gives work authorization to spouses of H-1B visa holders who are on green card track — is currently under inter-agency review. Shortly after President Donald Trump took office in 2017, his administration signaled its intent to rescind H-4 employment authorization. But a final rule withdrawing the program has met with several delays.
Even before rescission of the rule takes effect, many Indian American women told India-West they are having trouble finding jobs in the formal economy, as potential employers unfavorably assess their tenuous ability to continue working. H-4 EAD workers say they are not selected for longer-term projects because employers are concerned about their ability to remain employed and finish the job.
The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs within the Office of Management and Budget must greenlight the rescission before DHS can publish the rule. In recent months, however, OIRA has undergone personnel changes as Indian American Neomi Rao, OIRA’s regulatory czar, was appointed to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. Since April, attorney Paul Ray has served as OIRA’s director.
In its letter to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, DHS said the earliest date it would publish a new rule would be Spring of 2020. It added that even that time frame is “aspirational” and asked for oral arguments scheduled for Sept. 27 to be removed from the court’s docket.
The DC Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing in on an appeal by Save Jobs USA which believes H-4 work authorization unfairly impacts American workers. Oral arguments in the case had been scheduled for Sept. 27.
In a court filing Sept. 20, Save Jobs USA briefly restated its case, arguing that H-4 work authorization results in “great injury” to its members, including: “allowance of increased competition from H-4 workers; allowance of increased competition from H-1B workers; deprivation of Save Jobs USA’s members’ statutory protections from foreign workers; and conferral of benefits on competitors.”
Save Jobs USA lost its case in a lower court.
The Indian American organization Immigration Voice also sent a letter Sept. 16, asking the court to put oral arguments on hold. The letter, written on behalf of Immigration Voice, Sudarshana Sengupta, and Anuj
Dhamija states that it is unnecessary for the Circuit Court to weigh in on the case, as DHS would make the ultimate decision.
“The time and effort that the Court spends on the legal challenge to the current rule will likely be of little or no import once the new rule is issued,” stated the organization.
Immigration Voice stated in its letter that Save Jobs USA members would not suffer from a delay of a potential ruling. “Assuming for sake of argument that this Court were to find Save Jobs USA has standing, it is highly uncertain whether its members would obtain relief sooner through this challenge than they would through DHS’s forthcoming rule,” stated Immigration Voice, noting that there would certainly be legal challenges to the Court’s decision.
Once DHS issues a final rescission, that rule is also likely to meet legal challenges as to its validity.
