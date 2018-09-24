A case aiming to strip work authorization from H-4 visa holders has dragged on for too long in the court system, claimed the plaintiffs Save Jobs USA in a motion filed Sept. 11 in the DC District Court of Appeals.
Save Jobs USA is an ad hoc organization representing several Southern California Edison workers who were laid off in 2015, and allegedly replaced by H-1B workers, primarily from India. The lawsuit – filed in 2015 and initially heard in a lower court which decided against the plaintiffs – claims that work authorization for certain H-4 visa holders whose spouses are on track for permanent residency, displaces U.S. workers. The lawsuit questions whether work authorization can be granted without a directive from Congress.
“Congress has not authorized H-4 aliens to engage in employment,” stated Save Jobs USA in the new filing.
The Department of Homeland Security is the defendant in the case.
Shortly after President Donald Trump took office, his administration signaled it was ready to do away with H-4 EAD, claiming President Barack Obama had over-reached when he issued an executive order in 2015 allowing H-4 visa holders – whose spouses are on green card track – to work in the U.S. Currently, an estimated 100,000 employment authorization documents have been issued, overwhelmingly to women from India.
Advocates for the program have argued that H-4 visa holders with work authorization represent a miniscule percentage of the U.S. workforce, and have highly-technical skills needed by U.S. employers. Many have gone to create companies, creating jobs for American workers, note supporters of the program.
In its Sept. 11 motion, Save Jobs USA noted that DHS has asked for four abeyances since the case was filed with the Appeals Court in early 2017. “A year and a half has now passed since the court placed this case in abeyance and a proposed rule still has not been submitted to the Office of Management and Budget,” noted the plaintiffs in their court filing.
“Even if DHS moves forward, a final rule is still likely years away. Meanwhile, the unlawful H-4 Rule remains in place, injuring Save Jobs USA and other American workers,” stated the plaintiffs, noting that DHS has already stated it will oppose the motion.
The plaintiffs have asked the Court of Appeals to begin briefings an oral arguments on an expedited track to bring the case to a conclusion. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” stated the organization.
Thousands of Indian women have been on tenterhooks awaiting DHS’s decision in the matter. In an earlier request for abeyance, the agency said it needed time to consider the economic impact of terminating H-4 EAD. In August, DHS filed a motion saying senior officials were now considering the rescission of the rule (see earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2pl9lpc).
“Final DHS clearance review of the proposed rule is ongoing, and senior levels of the department’s leadership are actively considering the terms of the NPRM – Notice of Proposed Rule Making – for approval,” said DHS in its August filing, adding: “DHS’s intention to proceed with publication of an NPRM concerning the H-4 visa rule at issue in this case remains unchanged.”
After DHS files a draft proposal, the Office of Management and Budget must review the rule before it is entered into the Federal Register. Once it is entered there, the rule must undergo a 30 to 60 day public comment period. DHS must then respond to valid public concerns before it issues a final rule.
Immigration attorneys have urged women who are eligible to file now for EAD or for renewal of their status. Attorneys and advocates are also urging the public to comment on the proposed rule to indicate that H-4 EAD is valuable to the American economy.
