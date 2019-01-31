The Department of Homeland Security announced Jan. 30 that it has finalized a rule reformatting the H-1B visa program, giving preference to applicants with advanced U.S. degrees.
The new rule — which received 814 responses during a 30-day required comment period — will go into effect April 1, just ahead of the 2020 H-1B filing season.
“We are also furthering President Trump’s goal of improving our immigration system by making a simple adjustment to the H-1B cap selection process,” said USCIS director L. Francis Cissna, announcing the new rule. “As a result, U.S. employers seeking to employ foreign workers with a U.S. master’s or higher degree will have a greater chance of selection in the H-1B lottery in years of excess demand for new H-1B visas.”
The change will result in an estimated increase of up to 16 percent — about 5,340 workers — in the number of selected petitions for H-1B beneficiaries with a master’s degree or higher from a U.S. institution of higher education, predicted USCIS.
Currently, 65,000 H-1B visas are annually allotted via lottery per the H-1B cap; applicants need only an undergraduate degree to be eligible. 20,000 additional visas are currently available for those with advanced U.S. degrees. Beginning April 1, USCIS will now choose those with advanced U.S. degrees first, before selecting other applicants.
DHS said it was acting in the spirit of President Donald Trump’s April 2017 ‘Buy American, Hire American’ executive order. “The executive order specifically mentioned the H-1B program and directed DHS and other agencies to ‘suggest reforms to help ensure that H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid petition beneficiaries,’” noted the agency.
The new rule received much criticism after it was proposed last December. The reversal of the program’s eligibility requirements violates the statute under which it was created, Indian American immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta told India-West in December. “The re-ordering of the selection process is not in the spirit of the statute,” he said, noting that the new rule would be challenged in court.
“The Trump administration is revealing its animus towards India-based companies and Indian IT workers,” charged Mehta.
Irving, Texas-based immigration attorney John Lawit told India-West in December that the administration was explicitly stating the type of worker it wants in the H-1B program, which is vastly different from the current H-1B pool. “Most employers who hire H-1B workers are happy with employees who hold just a bachelor’s degree,” he said, noting there is little need to infuse the H-1B workforce with those holding master’s degrees or higher.
Lawit noted that prevailing wages specifically set for H-1B workers would have to be raised to accommodate a more highly-skilled workforce. He believes the administration’s ultimate aim is to scrap the H-1B program entirely. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2PguyLu)
The American Immigration Lawyers Association submitted a response to the proposed rule after it was announced last December. “Although we recognize the importance of providing better access to job opportunities for individuals who have earned U.S. advanced degrees and would support proposed changes or reforms that comport with the statutory framework and the will of Congress, simply possessing a master’s or higher degree from a U.S. institution cannot serve as the sole means by which the value of an individual might be measured, particularly given the varying needs and minimum educational requirements of the U.S. industries and job sectors that depend on H-1B professionals to drive growth and satisfy consumer demand,” said the organization.
“For example, U.S. businesses who employ professionals in fields where a master’s degree is not typically required, such as public education, accounting, and architecture, would find it more difficult to obtain an H-1B as a result of these changes. The health care sector, moreover, which relies heavily on foreign physicians to supplement a shortage of U.S. doctors, will also be disadvantaged, as many such physicians complete their medical education overseas before seeking employment in the United States.”
AILA, like Mehta, believed the new rule will be challenged in court.
USCIS also announced that it will be suspending the electronic registration requirement for the 2020 cap season to complete user testing and ensure the system and process are fully functional.
Once implemented, the electronic registration requirement will require petitioners seeking to file H-1B cap petitions, including those that may be eligible for the advanced degree exemption, to first electronically register with USCIS during a designated registration period. Only those whose registrations are selected will be eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition.
“USCIS expects that the electronic registration requirement, once implemented, will reduce overall costs for petitioners and create a more efficient and cost-effective H-1B cap petition process for USCIS and petitioners,” noted the agency in a press statement.
