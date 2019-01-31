President Donald Trump signs an executive order to try to bring jobs back to American workers and revamp the H-1B visa guest worker program during a visit to the headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-On on April 18, 2017 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The reversal of the program’s eligibility requirements violates the statute under which it was created, Indian American immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta told India-West in December. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)