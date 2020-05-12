In a court filing May 8, the Department of Homeland Security stated that the ad hoc group Save Jobs USA had not adequately made a case showing that H-4 visa holders with work authorization, primarily Indian women, were harming the U.S. economy. The court is considering whether to grant a preliminary injunction to Save Jobs USA, which wants to revoke H4 EAD. Above: This photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows the Indian office of U.S. multinational computer technology company Oracle in Bangalore, which has often used the H-1B visa to hire temporary workers in the U.S. (Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images)