In a court filing May 8, the Department of Homeland Security urged the DC District Court not to temporarily block work authorization for H-4 visa holders, saying its own rule was coming soon.
Save Jobs USA, the plaintiffs in the five-year-old case which was heard by the DC Court of Appeals last November before being kicked back to the lower court, filed for a preliminary injunction April 27, which would have denied the ability to work for H-4 visa holders with employment authorization documents. H4 EADs are given primarily to Indian women whose H-1B husbands are on track to get a green card.
President Barack Obama allowed H4 EAD in 2015. President Donald Trump stated his intent to revoke it as soon as he took office, but DHS has not yet formalized its rule, which is believed to still be under consideration by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget at the White House.
Save Jobs USA has consistently argued that the estimated 100,000 H4 EAD workers, who represent a miniscule portion of the U.S. work force, are threatening employment opportunities for American technology workers. The organization has noted that 66 percent of H-4 EADs work in the tech industry, mostly in IT, engineering, math or statistics occupations.
Earlier, DHS had indicated its intention to publish its new rule blocking H4 EAD by Spring of 2020. But that deadline passed, as the nation turned its attention to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the case was kicked back to the District Court, intervenor Anujkumar Dhamija noted that when DHS publishes its final rule, it would over-ride the court ruling.
But in its court filing requesting a preliminary injunction halting the work authorization, Save Jobs USA noted that DHS has already been stagnant on its proposed rule for more than two years, harming American workers in the meantime, who are allegedly losing their jobs to foreign workers.
“Intervenors’ argument that this case will become moot imminently requires the Court to take several leaps of faith. The first leap of faith the Court must make is to assume that the Trump Administration will ever publish a proposed rule that affects H-4 employment. Intervenors state that DHS says such a rule will be included in the spring regulatory agenda. Yet an H-4 employment regulation has appeared in the regulatory agenda since 2018,” argued Save Jobs USA, noting that no rule has appeared in the 2020 spring regulatory agenda.
DHS has not said that it will propose a rule that will completely eradicate H-4 employment, rather than continuing to allow some H-4 employment, nor that the rule will immediately end any H-4 employment when it goes into effect, said Save Jobs USA, adding that the intervenor also assumes that the final rule will not be blocked by courts, as has been the case with previous rules from the Trump Administration.
But DHS argued against the need for a preliminary injunction, saying the Save Jobs USA had not sufficiently proven that its members were being hurt by H4 EAD. A high burden of proof of “irreparable injury” had to be met before the court could issue an injunction.
“Save Jobs’ claim of irreparable harm relies on the H-4 Rule eliminating or significantly reducing employment opportunities, meaning that the number of available information-technology jobs would significantly decline due to the H-4 Rule. But this relationship has not been shown to be ‘certain’ and ‘actual,’ rather than merely ‘theoretical,’” stated DHS.
It also stated that Save Jobs USA members have not been able to prove that their members suffered “unrecoverable losses.”
“They merely claim that the H-4 Rule causes them increased competition for employment,” said DHS.
