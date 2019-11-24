Gerald Krell and Adam Krell, directors of the recently released Guru Nanak documentary, were honored at the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation Nov. 12 during the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.
This is the first ever documentary on Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, which premiered at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, according to a news release.
In a packed hall of 500 Sikh community members, Gerald Krell was given the Guru Nanak Service Award 2019 by the foundation. Gerald Krell also won the best director award at the Los Angeles Awareness Film Festival last month and there were over 50 films from all over the world featured at this festival, the release notes.
"I feel privileged to work on this film and it was a great learning experience for me and my team. We feel that the world need to know about Guru Nanak who was ahead of his times,” Gerald Krell said. “The documentary will serve as a worldwide educational outreach catalyst for community, dialogue and interfaith understanding."
Sarabjit Singh Sidhu, chairman of the GGSF, gave the plaque, while Dr. Rajwant Singh, secretary of the GGSF and co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign, said: "There is total ignorance about Guru Nanak and his contributions. This documentary will inform Americans and rest of the world about his great legacy."
PBS will facilitate the showing of this documentary on 200 TV stations all over America in the coming months.
Besides narrating Guru Nanak's history and key points of Guru Nanak's teachings, the documentary features such prominent Sikh luminaries ranging from Grammy nominee Snatam Kaur, to the first Sikh mayor in the United States, Mayor Ravi Bhalla of Hoboken, New Jersey, to show how his positive legacy continues, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.