The American Association for the Academy of Science recently announced its latest group of Fellows, with more than 20 Indian American scientists and those of Indian origin among those recognized in several categories.
More than 400 members of the AAAS have earned the lifetime distinction of Fellow, in honor of their invaluable contributions to science and technology, the association said in a Nov. 26 news release.
The 443 newly elected Fellows represent each of AAAS’s 24 sections, from neuroscience and psychology to social, economic and political sciences. The honor recognizes diverse accomplishments, including pioneering research, leadership within a given field, teaching and mentoring, fostering collaborations and advancing public understanding of science, according to the news release.
In the section on Agriculture, Food and Renewable Resources, Leena Tripathi of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture in Kenya was among the scientists chosen.
In the Biological Sciences section, the group included five Indian-origin scientists among the 80-plus chosen. Among them were Justin P. Kumar of Indiana University; Harmit Singh Malik of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Kirankumar S. Mysore of the Noble Research Institute LLC; Aleem Siddiqui of U.C. San Diego; and Kanwarpal Singh Dhugga of the International Center for Maize and Wheat Improvement in Mexico.
Krishnan Raghavachari of Indiana University was the lone Indian American chosen in the Chemistry section.
Fellows chosen for the Engineering section included Rajeevan Amirtharajah of U.C. Davis; Ravi Bellamkonda and Ashutosh Chilkoti, both of Duke University; Guru Madhavan of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine; Vinothan N. Manoharan of Harvard University; Gopal R. Rao of the Materials Research Society; Asok Ray of Pennsylvania State University; and Avinash Kumar Agarwal of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.
In the Information, Computing and Communication section, Noshir S. Contractor of Northwestern University and Sampath Kannan of the University of Pennsylvania were among the Fellows named.
Kavita Ramanan of Brown University was among those named in the Mathematics section.
The Medical Sciences section included Subbarao Bondada of the University of Kentucky.
Among the Neuroscience Fellows were Piali Sengupta of Brandeis University and Vijayalakshmi Ravindranath of the Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science.
Nandini Kannan of the Indo-U.S. Science and Technology Forum was named in the statistics section.
No scientists of Indian-origin was named in the anthropology; astronomy; atmospheric and hydrospheric science; dentistry and oral health sciences; education; general interest in science and engineering; geology and geography; history and philosophy of science; industrial science and technology; linguistics & language sciences; pharmaceutical sciences; physics; psychology; social, economic and political sciences; and societal impacts of science and engineering sections.
The tradition of electing AAAS Fellows began in 1874. Since then, the recognition has gone to thousands of distinguished scientists, such as astronomer Maria Mitchell, elected in 1875, inventor Thomas Edison (1878), anthropologist Margaret Mead (1934), computer scientist Grace Hopper (1963) and popular science author Jared Diamond (2000), it said.
In order to be considered for the rank of Fellow, an AAAS member must be nominated by three previously elected Fellows, the steering group of a AAAS section, or the organization’s CEO.
Fellows are elected each year by their peers serving on the Council of AAAS, the organization’s member-run governing body. The 2019 group will receive official certificates and rosette pins in gold and blue, colors symbolizing science and engineering, in a ceremony on Feb. 15, 2020, during the AAAS Annual Meeting in Seattle.
