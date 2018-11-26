HOUSTON — A judge has ordered the U.S. government not to enforce a ban on asylum for people who cross the southern border illegally, another court setback for the Trump administration’s efforts to impose new immigration restrictions without congressional approval.
U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar agreed Nov. 19 with legal groups that immediately sued after President Donald Trump issued a Nov. 9 proclamation saying anyone who crossed the southern border between official ports of entry would be ineligible for asylum. The administration argued that caravans of migrants approaching the southern border made the new restrictions immediately necessary.
“Whatever the scope of the president’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden,” said Tigar, a nominee of former President Barack Obama.
In 2017, almost 3,000 citizens of India were apprehended entering the U.S. from Mexico. The number of Nepalese rose from just four in 2007 to 647 last year.
Trump stopped family separations at the border earlier this year after a global outcry, but it was a federal judge who ruled the administration had to reunify the families. Another judge rejected the administration’s request to try to detain migrant families in long-term facilities.
Tigar’s ruling remains in effect for one month, barring an appeal. In limiting asylum, Trump used the same powers he used to impose a travel ban — the third try was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.
A joint statement by Homeland Security and the Justice Department said the Supreme Court had already shown the president had the legal right to restrict asylum.
“Our asylum system is broken, and it is being abused by tens of thousands of meritless claims every year,” the departments said. “We look forward to continuing to defend the Executive Branch’s legitimate and well-reasoned exercise of its authority to address the crisis at our southern border.”
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, speaking at a San Diego news conference, called the ruling “dangerous” and expressed confidence it would be overturned on appeal.
Trump Nov. 20 criticized the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which would likely receive any appeal of Tigar’s order and has already ruled against the administration in several immigration cases. Trump called the circuit a “disgrace” and its judges “very unfair.”
Whether asylum seekers would try now to enter between official ports of entry was unclear.
The regulations were put in place in part to stop what the government says are loopholes that allow thousands of people to avoid deportation. DHS estimates around 70,000 people a year claim asylum after crossing without proper travel documents. But such crossings overall are well below historical highs from previous decades.
Tigar’s ruling notes that federal law says someone may seek asylum if they have arrived in the United States, “whether or not at a designated port of arrival.”
“Individuals are entitled to asylum if they cross between ports of entry,” said Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the Center for Constitutional Rights, which sued the government alongside the American Civil Liberties Union. “It couldn’t be clearer.”
Administration officials said the asylum law changes were meant to funnel migrants through official border crossings for speedy rulings instead of having them try to evade such crossings on the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border.
The U.S. military has deployed 5,800 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Another 2,100 National Guard troops have also been deployed since April as part of a separate mission.
They are not allowed to detain undocumented crossers.
India-West adds: Indian American attorney Deepak Ahluwalia – who handles a large number of asylum cases for migrants from India and other countries in South Asia – told India-West earlier this month that the president’s proclamation is in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act. “The INA states that anyone who makes their way to the U.S. – by any means – is eligible for asylum.”
“He is drumming up fear in Americans to make it look like criminals are running across the border,” he said.
Trump’s proclamation states that immigrants arriving at the border – who have not presented themselves at a legal point of entry – are ineligible for asylum.
