The South Asian Engagement Foundation will be organizing its inaugural Diwali-themed animation of the One World Trade Center in New York City Nov. 2-4.
For the first time ever, the Diwali-themed animation, billed as #AllAmericanDiwali, will adorn the One World Trade Center, a symbol of New York City’s eternal goodness, said a press release. The animation will occur daily Nov. 2-4 from 6:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.
“We are excited to create and curate the colorful imagery of Diwali on the WTC podium to bring the messages of peace, harmony, and unity,” said Mark Domino of the Durst Organization.
“There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to work with The Durst Organization to bring this message to all,” said Rahul Walia, Indian American founding trustee of the South Asian Engagement Foundation.
Alongside this central theme and that of ‘Transcending Darkness to Light’, one of the key tenets of this Indian festival is selfless service, something that the NYPD and FDNY embody wholeheartedly as part of the American spirit, noted the release.
SAEF is dedicating this year's lighting to New York's finest, especially as the United States still observes the 20th anniversary of 9/11. SAEF plans to honor them through its social media posts, and requests everyone celebrating Diwali throughout the United States to do the same for their own local first responders, said the release.
“We’re so honored that the first annual ‘All American Diwali’ is dedicated to the police officers of New York City. As a police officer of Indian origin, I’m particularly excited to see the One World Trade Center light up for this festival, a symbol of our city’s enduring spirit.” Det. Annand Narayan, president of NYPD Desi.
On Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m., a spectacular Diwali fireworks show will light up the sky on the iconic Hudson River. Anyone can enjoy the digital mural up close and the Diwali spectacular from the banks of the Hudson in New York City and New Jersey at no cost.
Major benefactors of the event include digital currency platform CrossTower and Atlanta-based 27th Investments, a national investment firm.
“Diwali is a time that celebrates family and universal compassion, and we are grateful to be sharing the values of solidarity and peace with the greater New York community. The CrossTower team is proud to be partnering with the inaugural All American Diwali, marking this very special occasion on the Hudson,” quoted the release.
“All American Diwali embodies the spirit of not only the sentiment behind the festival but also integrates itself into the fabric of Americana. 27th Investments is proud to support this experience,” said Anil Damani, CEO of 27th Investments.
SAEF is dedicated to building a strong brand for the Indian American community by empowering them and catalyzing the conversation around Indian Americans.
Future plans to achieve this objective include a digital mural depicting 75 years of India’s democracy, a national STEM competition, an Indian Edition Smorgasbord and an All-American Holi at Governors Island, New York.
‘All American Diwali’ is a trademark and copyright of the South Asian Engagement Foundation, which is a registered 501c 3 non-profit organization based in New Jersey. SAEF has a mission to increase leadership potential in Indian American communities by providing incentives using educational initiatives and civic engagements. Amongst its initiatives, SAEF supports programs like the South Asian Spelling Bee and the Cricket Bee. SAEF’s vision is to continue supporting and organizing educational initiatives and cultural outreach to expand national awareness of the Indian American community.
