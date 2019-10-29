WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump Oct. 27 extended his greetings to all those celebrating Diwali, saying nations are “strengthened by sacred traditions.”
In the caption of a video shared on his Twitter handle showing him lighting the lamp in the Oval Office along with a group of Indian Americans, Trump wrote: “As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! #HappyDiwali,” ending it with a ‘diya’ emoji.
In the video message, he said: “As we light the diya here today, we know that our nation is strengthened by the sacred traditions that bind people together across our land. May this light bring hope to all and may everyone have a wonderful Diwali.”
The Indian diaspora in the U.S. has a significant presence, and at the recent “Howdy, Modi!” event in Texas, President Trump shared the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: In a statement ahead of the Diwali celebrations in India, the U.S. and across the world, Trump said, as per PTI: “The observance of Diwali throughout America is an important reminder of the significance of one of our nation’s core tenets – religious liberty. My Administration will continue to defend the rights enshrined in our Constitution that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs and conscience.”
Five Indian American members of Congress along with several U.S. lawmakers marked the festival which celebrates the triumph of good over evil.
“Diwali reminds us that dharma – goodness, duty, righteousness – must always prevail. As we celebrate the Festival of Lights, let us commit to bringing hope and light to our work and our world,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
In another tweet, Jayapal spoke about combatting hate, writing: “Let us continue to oppose the forces of hate, racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia that seek to divide and distract us. And let us call out injustice and inequality wherever it occurs, whether on the borders of our land or in the lands of our birth.”
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted this message Oct. 27 with a diya emoji: “A very happy #Diwali to all those celebrating in California and across the country! May the victory of light over darkness inspire all of us.”
Indian American second-term congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, said, according to PTI, that the festival is a reflection on the triumph of light over darkness and of good over evil.
In a video posted on his Twitter page Oct. 27, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., wished everyone a happy Diwali and added: “Diwali is so important right now at this time in our country when there’s such cynicism, there is such concern over the direction in Washington. It seems there is some much division and violence in the world. Diwali renews our spirit. It tells us that there is a better world possible, a better future possible.”
In the caption alongside the video, Khanna added: #Diwali is all about reflecting on our lives, learning from our mistakes, and growing in the coming year. It’s also about good sweets, new clothes, and time with family and friends. Forgiveness, reflection, + cooperation are essential year round, especially in a moment like this.”
Extending his wishes on Diwali, Congressman Ami Bera tweeted: “Wishing a safe, happy, and healthy #Diwali to those celebrating in Sacramento, across the country, and around the world.”
PTI quoted Bera as saying that he is proud to celebrate this joyous time of reflection with his Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus colleagues.
Other lawmakers who spoke about the importance of the festival included Rep. Judy Chu, Rep. Grace Meng and Rep. Gil Cisneros.
Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement regarding the celebration of Diwali: “During sacred festivals like Diwali we celebrate and reflect on universal values: the triumph of good over evil, of knowledge over ignorance, and of light over darkness. I join those observing the holiday in lighting a lamp and praying for such victories in the year to come…Diwali also serves as a reminder to reflect on the plight of those who are less fortunate...Shared values, like those we celebrate on Diwali, transcend the boundaries of nationality and culture.”
Menendez also released a video message in observance of Diwali recorded during his recent congressional delegation to India.
Meanwhile, passengers, airport personnel, flight crews and visitors were pleasantly surprised to witness a colorful Diwali celebration Oct. 25 at the Washington Dulles International Airport. The event, organized by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, featured Indian classical dance performances, henna artists and giveaway cookies emblazed with ‘Happy Diwali’ wishes.
