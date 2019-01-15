CLAYTON, Mo. – An Indian American doctor in St. Louis County will give up his medical license and voluntarily leave the U.S. after being sentenced for sexually abusing two female patients.
Forty-year-old Abhishek Jain, of Maryland Heights, was sentenced Jan. 7 to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. As part of the plea deal, he will voluntarily leave the country rather than being deported.
The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Jain was sentenced after pleading guilty to two felony counts of second-degree sodomy and two misdemeanor charges of sexual abuse.
When he was charged December 2017, Jain’s medical license was under probation because of past troubles in three other states.
Jain, who is originally from India, worked at Interventional Pain Management Services, with offices at 5000 Cedar Plaza Parkway in unincorporated St. Louis County and at 261 Dunn Road in Florissant.
Charges said two incidents of sex abuse were in October 2017.
