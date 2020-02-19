Vegetable vendors wait for customers below a billboard with the images President Donald Trump (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sardar Patel Stadium in the background, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Feb. 19. More than 100,000 people are expected to pack into the world's biggest cricket stadium later this month when it is formally opened during a visit to India by US President Donald Trump, officials said. Workers in Ahmedabad are rushing to finish the 110,000-capacity Sardar Patel Stadium, which will overtake the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's biggest cricket venue. (Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images)