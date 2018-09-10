A New York-based company co-founded in February 2016 by Yale University medical student Sumun Khetpal promises to help individuals in need of healthcare, but facing transportation barriers, with a way to get to their medical facility.
The company, Ride Health, helps patients who face transportation barriers reach their appointments using on-demand ride sharing services. Transportation barriers to care affect 3.6 million patients today and are the cause of one in four missed appointments, the company said.
“The team and I are building a platform to improve access to healthcare for vulnerable patient populations and reduce costly no-show rates for healthcare providers,” the Indian American entrepreneur, who also serves as a board director of the company, said in her LinkedIn profile.
Khetpal, Ride Health’s co-founder, earned a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management and policy from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Pennsylvania, and is expected to complete her medical degree in 2021.
The company she founded with Imran Cronk, who serves as the chief executive, boasts that, in just seconds, a care coordinator can arrange a ride on its HIPAA-compliant, web-based platform. Whether for a same-day ride, or months in advance, you can set it and forget it, it said.
Additionally, it notes that patients don’t need smartphones to access the service since it uses SMS or landline calls to provide updates before, during and after each ride.
After the visit is complete, patients can call for their ride home at a touch of a “1” button or call to speak with someone directly, it said.
Ride Health said it works with both on-demand ride-share services and non-emergency medical transportation services who can provide wheelchair-accessible, door-to-door, and door-through-door levels of service. It says it helps the user arrange the right ride for the right patient at the right time.
The company also says that it believes that seamless transitions of care improve loyalty and allow patients to focus on health, not logistics.
On its website, the company says it has a 96 percent on-time arrival rate; 99 percent patient satisfaction rate; a 30 percent cost reduction on a per-ride basis; and 100 percent of its users say they intend to use the service in the future.
The vision of the company is that every healthcare provider and payer will have the tools to help their patients reach appointments and no patient will forego care just because they cannot get there.
The overall solution that Ride Health provides includes reducing visit no-shows, streamlining practice scheduling, avoiding delayed hospital discharge, improving follow-up visit attendance, reducing avoidable re-admissions, saving time for care coordinators, improving the patient experience; and consolidating ride vendors.
More information about the company can be found by visiting www.ride-health.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.