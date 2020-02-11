WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit India on Feb. 24-25 and travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, the White House said Feb. 10.
The latter city is the largest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat and played an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement.
Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump and Modi spoke by telephone over the weekend and agreed the trip would strengthen the strategic partnership between the two counties and highlight the strong bonds between the American and Indian people.
The leaders have developed a warm relationship over the past few years.
During their first White House meeting in June 2017, Modi bear-hugged Trump several times following a joint news conference in the Rose Garden. Last September, Trump traveled to Houston to speak at a rally for Modi before an audience of 50,000 Indian Americans.
IANS adds from New Delhi/Washington: After signing a trade deal with China, the U.S. is likely to finalize a trade agreement and a defense deal with India during the visit of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump later this month.
Sources said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is in the process of approving the purchase of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the American defense firm Lockheed Martin for $2.6 billion, ahead of Trump's two-day visit on Feb. 24.
The U.S. and Indian officials are also working on a limited trade deal which will address some of Trump's complaints against India's high tariffs on U.S. imported goods, sources said. The U.S. is India's second biggest trade partner.
The bilateral agreements are aimed at strengthening the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the personal rapport between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Houston last year has further fortified the relationship, sources said.
Acknowledging this, an official U.S. statement about Trump's visit to India said, "During a phone call over the weekend, Trump and Modi agreed that the trip will further strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people."
The U.S. president and the first lady are also visiting Gujarat, Modi's home state.
Interestingly, the U.S. after several rounds of negotiations, signed a trade deal with China earlier this month, with Beijing having committed to buying an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. goods and services by 2021.
While the U.S. has retained most of the tariffs on Chinese goods, China is expected to reduce some of its tariffs on U.S. goods. The U.S. has threatened to penalize China if it fails to meet the terms of the agreement.
In his last election campaign, Trump had promised to revisit U.S. trade deals with its key trading partners in order to reduce trade deficit, generate employment and revive American economy.
Trump is running for re-election in November. He was recently acquitted by the U.S. Senate in his impeachment trial over the allegation of illegally seeking help from Ukraine to influence the forthcoming presidential elections in November.
"If President Trump manages to get a trade deal with India which is win-win for both the countries, he will go back home to a consolidated vote base," a source said.
