SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Two masks are better than one for maximum COVID protection, especially indoors, advises University of California, San Francisco, infectious diseases expert Monica Gandhi.
The Indian American researcher and professor of medicine noted new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control, which — among other masking guidance — recommended wearing one disposable mask, such as a surgical mask, underneath a cloth mask. The second mask should push the edges of the inner mask against the wearer’s face, for a snugger fit.
Gandhi said it doesn't matter which order you put the masks on. In her video below demonstrating how to effectively double mask, Gandhi layered a surgical mask over a cloth one and then tamped both down for effective filtration.
Double masking is especially recommended for indoor socializing, Gandhi told India-West, noting: “Outdoors, we have the advantage of ventilation.”
Depending on the thread count, cloth masks filter out only about 42 percent of particles, said the researcher, noting that higher thread count masks could filter out up to 80 percent of particles. “But you want 95 percent, especially in this time of new mutant variants,” she said.
Along with the variants from the United Kingdom and South Africa, scientists have identified at least seven mutant variants evolving in the U.S. The variants are believed to be more contagious and more virulent.
At a Feb. 2 press briefing, Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Department, announced a sharp uptick in the number of COVID infections with mutant variants. Approximately 767 cases of the West Coast variant — B.1.429 — have been identified; the state has also seen 290 cases of the B.1.427 variant and 133 cases of the U.K. variant.
Gandhi said masks could still protect the wearer against a mutant variant of COVID. “These variants certainly haven't changed the nature of the virus such that a mask won't work,” she explained to India-West. “All of our non-pharmaceutical interventions — masks, distancing, ventilation — work just fine against the variants. It's still a respiratory spread virus and thus the non-pharmaceutical interventions that we use are very effective.”
For older people who may be less dexterous, and for people with breathing issues who may fear having to breathe through multiple layers, Gandhi recommends a high thread count cloth mask, with a pocket into which to slip a filter. She uses them with her own parents, who are 80 and 86 years old. “It's much easier for them because they don’t have to carry around two masks.
Small HEPA filters that can be slipped inside the pocket of a mask are widely available, noted Gandhi, adding: “What was impressive about these experiments is that the cloth with the filter inside was just as protective as an N95. So it's really a double layer of protection.”
Gandhi has advocated for tiered masking: double-masking indoors if with other people, and wearing a single mask outdoors. “You don’t have to mask outside if you are not around other people,” she said, noting that outdoor ventilation provides ample protection. A single mask is sufficient for outdoors, said Gandhi.
“Outside we know the rate of transmission is vastly lower than inside. So it is fine to do outdoor dining; the wait staff are wearing masks, and you, if you're sitting with your family members, you don't have to wear masks.”
“But if you're sitting with someone you don't know very well, you can pull your mask up and down as you're talking and eating and it's absolutely safe,” she told India-West.
There's been no data that's ever shown outdoor dining to be unsafe because of the ventilation, said Gandhi. Hair and nail salons, which are open in California though they are indoors, are also safe, asserted the researcher.
Schools should also reopen, advised Gandhi, noting that grocery stores, hospitals and clinics, and other essential services have been open since the beginning of the pandemic. Following the three non-pharmaceutical interventions of masking, social distancing, and ventilation, schools can safely reopen even before teachers are vaccinated, she said, noting that children forced to stay at home have increased rates of suicide, self-harm, depression, and anxiety.
Several cities around the country — including San Francisco — have had to sue their school boards to reopen schools.
“We have this very fraught relationship with masks in this country. The new CDC guidelines will make some people, especially in areas of high transmission indoors, amp up their mask wearing, but I'm not sure it would convince people who were already skeptical.”
“But the great thing about masks and vaccine coverage is that anything we do it doesn't need to be 100 percent,” said Gandhi, adding that mask wearing and vaccinations are effective even if only 70 percent of people do it.
“The vaccinations will get us out of all of this. So it's a temporary thing to to increase our masking game,” she said.
