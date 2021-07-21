The U.S. Congress recently announced its 2021 class of Congressional Gold Medal Award recipients, honoring a plethora of young Indian American students, among others.
The Congressional Award is the United States Congress’ award for young Americans. The program is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive. Young people may register when they turn 13 and a half years old and must complete their activities by their 24th birthday.
Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Medals.
Each level involves setting goals in four program areas: Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration, according to the foundation.
This is not an award for past accomplishments. Instead, recipients are honored for achieving their own challenging goals after registering for the program, the foundation noted.
Regardless of a recipient’s situation, they can earn the Congressional Award, which has no minimum grade point average requirements. It accommodates young people with special needs or disabilities who are willing to take the challenge, it said.
Ananyaa Arvind of Folsom was honored with a Congressional Gold Medal Award in California’s 7th Congressional District; Neel Patibandla of Pleasanton was named an awardee in California’s 15th Congressional District; Arushi Agastwar and Avishi Agastwar of Cupertino, Hasitha Nimmagadda of San Jose and Sunnyvale’s Saurav Gandhi were named awardees in California’s 17th Congressional District; Shreya Balasani and Shresta Balasani from Moorpark, Calif., were named in the 26th Congressional District; Anisha Singh of Brea and Aneal Singh from Yorba Linda were honored with a medal in California’s 39th Congressional District; and Neel Takale, Arjun Dahiya and Akshat Sharma of Irvine, Calif., were named in the state’s 45th Congressional District.
In Connecticut, Jay Srivastava of Glastonbury was named in the 1st Congressional District.
Florida’s awardees included Kiara Vadnais of Pensacola in the 1st Congressional District; Aman Shaik of Jacksonville in the 4th Congressional District; and Nitya Anne of Tampa in the 14th Congressional District.
Awardees in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District included Shruthi Maruvada of Duluth, Shaam Uppalapati of Cumming, and Dhruva Vedula of Suwanee.
Nathra Ramrajvel of Naperville, Illinois, was named a recipient in the state’s 11th Congressional District.
Aarav Yarlagadda of Leawood, Kansas, was named in the 3rd Congressional District.
Rockville’s Simoni Mishra and Potomac’s Dhruv Pai were awarded in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.
Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District winners included Pooja Patel of Mansfield in the 4th Congressional District.
Riya Kannapareddy of Omaha, Nebraska, was named in the 2nd Congressional District.
New Jersey’s recipients included Ved Jain and Ishan Shah of Toms River in the 3rd Congressional District; Roshini Bodicherla of Robbinsville and Sumedha Sabbani of Robbinsville in the 4th Congressional District; Morganville’s Nikhit Basineni and Edison’s Sanmathi Priya Abiram Lakshmi Devi in the 6th Congressional District; Somerset’s Harshika Gelivi, Diya Kodimala, Akshat Parthiban and Srikar Sadhu in the 12th Congressional District.
New York’s awardees included Sujay Sundar of Westbury and Anika Varma of Dix Hills in the 3rd Congressional District and Avni Garg of New York in the 10th Congressional District.
Suhaas Ravela of Mason, Ohio, was honored in the state’s 1st Congressional District. Ohio’s 10th Congressional District honorees included Pruthvi Choudary of Dayton, Mallika Desai of Miamisburg, Meha Pandya of Centerville, Prateek Raju of Dayton, and Adarsh Suresh of Centerville.
Srilaasya Yenduri of Portland and Akash Bindal of Beaverton were named in Oregon’s 1st Congressional District.
South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District honoree was Kritika Ravichander of Greer.
Vivek Girish of Johnson City, Tennessee, was named in the 1st Congressional District.
In Texas, Akshat Shah of Allen and Seha Subas of Plano were named in the 3rd Congressional District. Other awardees in the state included Ankitha Lavi of Bellaire in the 7th Congressional District and Dia Jain of Austin in the 10th Congressional District.
Texas’ 22nd Congressional District recipients included Anjali Agrawal and Meghan Anand, both from Sugar Land, and Pearland’s Neeraj Anantha, Yusuf Khan Ashwin Murali and Amar Sehgal.
Jaishri Ramesh of Irving was named in the 24th Congressional District, while Srivi Balaji of Cedar Park was named in the 31st Congressional District.
The foundation said the recipients will be honored at the annual Gold Medal Ceremony July 30.
