The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation last month announced its 2021 class, with many Indian Americans and South Asian Americans among the 150 high school seniors named to the 33rd annual list.
The scholars will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship and join a family of 6,450-plus alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world, the foundation said.
Among the scholars were Laalitya Acharya of Mason, Ohio; Fareed Ahamad of Superior, Colorado; Bhavana Akula of Colts Neck Township, New Jersey; Maria Cheriyan of Farmington Hills, Michigan; Shanay Desai of Madison, Mississippi; Divya Ganesan of Palo Alto, California; Shruti Gautam of Columbia, Missouri; Anika Gupta of Portland, Oregon; Madeline Gupta of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Janvi Huria of Chesterfield, Missouri; Jay Iyer of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Vishal Jammulapati of Salt Lake City, Utah; Devishi Jha of Valparaiso, Indiana; Ishan Kumar of Denville, New Jersey; Mahathi Mangipudi of Bellevue, Washington; Diya Mohnot of Wilmington, Delaware; Aneesh Muppidi of Schenectady, New York; and Sikirat Mustapha of Jamaica, New York.
Also named scholars were Gurnoor Narula of Plano, Texas; Srikar Parsi of Valrico, Florida; Ashna Patel of Warrendale, Pennsylvania; Hitesh Patel of Schaumburg, Illinois; Krisha Patel of Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Tej Patel of Billerica, Massachusetts; Shreya Ramachandran of Fremont, California; Anshita Saini of Bellevue, Washington; Kris Shah of Algonquin, Illinois; Ria Shah of Hoover, Alabama; Anya Shukla of Bellevue, Washington; and Sarah Siddiqui of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.
Less than 1/6th of 1 percent of applicants were chosen to receive this extremely competitive award. These 150 students, who were selected from an initial pool of 99,403 applications from across the country, not only exemplify superior leadership, service, and academics – they are change agents, positively affecting others in their communities, the foundation said.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $75 million in scholarships over the course of 33 years, it said.
In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world, it said.
