The Society for Science and the Public Jan. 9 announced the 300 high school seniors named as Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars, with dozens of Indian American and South Asian American students among the group.
The scholars, who hail from 184 American and international high schools from 38 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and two countries abroad, were selected from an applicant pool of nearly 2,000 students.
Each of the 300 scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000.
Among the cohort of Indian American and South Asian Americans named scholars include Harshal Agrawal of Jersey City, N.J.; Ayush Alag of San Jose, Calif.; Abhishek Allamsetty of Alexandria, Virginia; Kavin Anand of Columbia, Missouri; Riti Bhandarkar of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.; Rinni Bhansali of Dix Hills, N.Y.; Sanjit Bhat of Acton, Massachusetts; Anjali Chadha of Louisville, Kentucky; Pranav Chhaliyil of Fairfield, Iowa; and Samihan Dani of Chandler, Arizona.
Also named among the 300 scholars were Shobha Dasari of The Woodlands, Texas; Rishi Desai of Mission Viejo, Calif.; Naveen Durvasula of Silver Spring, Maryland; Abhijit Gupta of Durham, North Carolina; Aneesh Gupta of Portland, Ore.; Isuru Herath of Marriottsville, Maryland; Navami Jain of Durham, N.C.; Nipun Jayatissa of Toledo, Ohio; Harshika Jha of Plano, Texas; Megha Joshi of Salem, Ore.; Vivek Kamarshi of Cupertino, Calif.; Rohit Kantipudi of Durham, N.H.; Aayush Karan of Milwaukee, Wis.; and Ananya Karthik of Mountain View, Calif.
Others named were Atharva Kasar of Acton, Mass.; Parthiv Krishna of Minnetonka, Minn.; Preeti Krishnamani of Wilmington, Delaware; Vinod Krishnamoorthy of San Diego, Calif.; Chirag Kumar of Chappaqua, N.Y.; Varun Kumar of Hackensack, N.J.; Eish Maheshwari of New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Mriganka Mandal of Charlottesville, Virginia; Reet Mishra of Cupertino, Calif.; Pragati Muthukumar of Commack, N.Y.; Saaketh Narayan of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Mallika Pajjuri of Dublin, Calif.; Mira Patel of Denton, Texas; Aarushi Patil of Durham, N.C.; Ritik Patnaik of Denton, Texas; Imani Porter of Naperville, Ill.; Mayeesa Rahman of Roslyn Heights, N.Y.; Jothi Ramaswamy of Shrub Oak, N.Y.; Akshaya Ravikumar of Sharon, Mass.; and Tejas Sathyamurthi of South Nashua, N.H.
Sayli Satpute of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; Eshika Saxena of Bellevue, Wash.; Ruhi Sayana of San Jose, Calif.; Dia Shah of Jericho, N.Y.; Sharmi Shah of Colonia, N.J.; Shrila Shah of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; Anirudh Sharma of Webster, N.Y.; Ishana Shastri of Poolesville, Maryland; Gabriella Shayani of Jericho, N.Y.; Shruthi Shekar of Jericho, N.Y.; Rishi Shridharan of Denton, Texas; Manan Shukla of Old Westbury, N.Y.; Aditi Singh of Chappaqua, N.Y.; Amol Singh of San Jose, Calif.; Shashyat Srivastava of Worcester, Mass.; Vighnesh Subramaniam of Omaha, Neb.; and Madhav Subramanian of Jericho, N.Y., were also named scholars.
Additionally, John Sukumar of Ossining, N.Y.; Arundhathy Suresh of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Paritosh Suri of Plano, Texas; Vithulan Suthakaran of Boca Raton, Fla.; Neehal Tumma of Port Huron, Mich.; Leah Varghese of Cupertino, Calif.; Aarushi Venkatakrishnan of Durham, N.C.; and Anu Zaman of Baton Rouge, La., were named scholars.
“These amazing young people have demonstrated an exceptional degree of hard work and passion for discovery. We are inspired by their brilliant thinking, and look forward to continue supporting them in their scientific endeavors,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. “We are thrilled to partner with Regeneron to celebrate this year’s Science Talent Search scholars.”
On Jan. 23, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. Finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., from March 7-13, when they will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron.
“Regeneron congratulates this year’s Science Talent Search scholars, who have applied deep curiosity and rigorous research skills to the important scientific questions of today,” said Hala Mirza, senior vice president of corporate communications and citizenship at Regeneron. “These students are the future leaders of tomorrow and are using innovative thinking to improve our world. We hope their achievements will inspire other young people to engage with STEM.”
The Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists are engaged in trailblazing scientific research that addresses some of our most urgent global challenges. While in Washington, D.C., the finalists will undergo a rigorous judging process, interact with leading scientists, display their research for the public and meet with members of Congress. Winners will be announced at a black-tie gala award ceremony at the National Building Museum on March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.