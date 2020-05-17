PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Anup Das was one of three Drexel University engineering faculty members named recipients of National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development grants.
These are NSF’s “most prestigious awards in support of early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization,” according to a press release.
Das, an Indian American assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has received funding for “CAREER: Facilitating Dependable Neuromorphic Computing: Vision, Architecture, and Impact on Programmability.”
This research aims to improve the reliability of neuromorphic computing, which is used to execute machine learning tasks in power and resource constrained environments. The project will develop error-resilient machine learning algorithms and architectures for fault-tolerant hardware.
Tied into the research, robot workshops will be organized annually for Drexel’s Eureka! program for rising eighth-grade girls and Philadelphia’s high school students in STEM. The project will also recruit undergraduate and graduate students for research and outreach activities, with an emphasis on female and underrepresented minority students.
“How to tolerate machine learning errors and ensure their correct behavior in the event of hardware faults is a grand challenge that must be addressed by engineers, students, and professionals to advance machine learning technology,” Das stated on the press release.
“This is crucial to sustaining economic growth in many sectors within the U.S. science and engineering enterprise and is precisely what this CAREER will address.”
