An Indian American man, Anurag Chandra, has been arrested and is facing murder charges for his alleged role in an incident in Southern California that killed three teenagers.
NBC News reports that three teenagers were killed and three others were injured after a driver, allegedly the 42-year-old Chandra, intentionally used his vehicle to ram their car, sending it into a tree off a Southern California road, authorities said Jan. 20.
Chandra faces multiple counts of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Riverside County jail records show. He is being held without bail, according to the report.
The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in Temescal Valley, southeast of Los Angeles, state and local fire agencies said in a statement, the media outlet noted.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The others were taken to a hospital, where two died later.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the teens were wearing seat belts, authorities said.
"The investigation has now changed from a hit-run collision to homicide," California Highway Patrol Lt. David Yokley told the outlet.
Yokley said Jan. 20 that investigators believe Chandra intentionally struck the teens' Toyota Prius with his car, which caused the driver to lose control and strike a tree. Chandra then fled, he said in the report.
The coroner's office identified the victims as Drake Ruiz and Daniel Hawkins, both 16 of Corona, and Jacob Ivascu, 16, of Riverside. The 18-year-old driver of the Prius and two other boys, ages 13 and 14, were injured.
The tragedy unfolded after what appears to be a prank gone wrong. The boys had accepted a dare to play doorbell ditch, ringing the doorbell of a home on Modjeska Summit Road and running back to the Prius before a resident answered, according to California Highway Patrol investigation, another NBC report said.
"The boys were playing ding-dong-ditch at a house they thought was somebody their age, but it turned out to be that angry man,'' Debbie Ruiz said, a victim's mother.
That home's resident, Chandra, is accused of chasing the teens in his Infiniti Q50, striking the back of the Prius and causing the teens' car to veer off the road into the tree.
Chandra was arrested at his home, the report said.
It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney, according to reports.
