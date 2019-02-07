A driver accused of crashing on a New York City highway and fleeing his burning car while leaving his Indian American passenger Harleen Grewal to die has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Saeed Ahmad was sentenced Jan. 9 after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the October 2017 crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn.
Police say the 24-year-old Brooklyn man lost control and crashed into a barrier. They say he fled the vehicle, leaving 25-year-old Grewal stranded in the front passenger seat as the car burst into flames. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2G029cE)
At the time of the plea, his prosecutors had recommended that he participate in Choices and Consequences, a drug and alcohol awareness program that may be assigned through the Department of Probation, according to a Brooklyn Eagle report.
“I didn’t mean for anyone to get hurt. She was my friend,” said Ahmad during his plea hearing, according to the report.
Ahmad told the judge in his own words that the morning of Oct. 13, 2017, he and Grewal were in Manhattan drinking “for several hours” when they decided to drive to Brooklyn, the report added.
Ahmad was speeding in his Infiniti G35 around 4 a.m. when he tried to maneuver around a truck to avoid hitting another car. Instead, he crashed into the middle of the expressway.
“It exploded. As soon as it caught fire, I jumped out and tried to pull Harleen from the car. She was unconscious, I tried to pull her out, but my arms and legs were burning … I was in shock,” said Ahmad, the publication reported.
Ahmad was caught on cellphone video, shot by someone in a passing car and obtained by WABC-7, walking away from the engulfed vehicle, hailing a yellow taxi and leaving the scene, the report said.
Grewal, from Astoria, was pronounced dead at the scene after other witnesses called for help.
Ahmad instructed the cab driver to take him to a nearby hospital where he took a blood alcohol test that showed his levels above the state’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, the report said.
After Ahmad was released from Staten Island University Hospital where he was treated for his burns, Brooklyn prosecutors charged him with manslaughter, but a grand jury then upgraded the charges to murder.
The judge then reduced the charges to second-degree manslaughter based on legal sufficiency. On Nov. 27, Ahmad decided to avoid going to trial and to admit to his wrongdoing, the publication said.
Ahmad pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, DUI and leaving the scene of an incident in exchange for four to 14 years in prison, it said.
